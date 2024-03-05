First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
Speaker 1: We liked the nothing phone two, because of its solid overall performance and its unique flashing lights, the nothing Phone two A takes a bit of that flashiness, but strips the specs back to come with an even more affordable price tag in the us The phone two A with 12 gig of Ram and 256 gig of storage will go on sale for $349. That's half the price of the nothing phone two in the same configuration. So what do you get for your money? Well, you get a generous 6.7 inch display, which seems [00:00:30] bright and vibrant enough to do justice to your games and YouTube videos. A 5,000 milliamp power battery, which should give you at least a full day of use and a dual rear camera setup. The main 50 megapixel camera takes decent photos in most conditions, capturing plenty of detail and colors that seem pretty accurate. Speaker 1: There's also a 32 megapixel ultra wide, which again does the job perfectly well. This is a camera to catapult you into photography stardom. Well, probably not, but it's fine For quick snaps of your friends [00:01:00] phone two A runs on the Media Tech Dimity 7,200 Pro Chip rather than the Snapdragon eight Gen one chip found in its Prier sibling. It's nowhere near as powerful on benchmark tests as the nothing. Phone two, but given its much lower price, that's probably to be expected In general use, though, I found it fairly nippy with no noticeable lag or stuttering. So what about nothing signature flashing Glyph lights? Well, there are a small number on the back [00:01:30] though. Apparently you need to spend bigger bucks if you want the complete light show. The LEDs it does have will do the usual things of alerting you to incoming calls or act as a small fill light when you are shooting video at night. We only spent a short amount of time with the phone so far, so we'll reserve judgment on whether it's worth its money in the full review. But so far it certainly seems like a decent, affordable alternative. For those of you who don't want to spend the bigger money on the Nothing. Phone two.
Up Next
Camera Comparison: The Galaxy S24 Ultra Takes On the iPhone 15 Pro Max
Camera Comparison: The Galaxy S24 Ultra Takes On the iPhone 15 Pro Max
See How the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera Compares to the Pixel 8 Pro's
See How the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera Compares to the Pixel 8 Pro's
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Everything Announced at Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked Event
Everything Announced at Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked Event
Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops
Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops
What to Expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024
What to Expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024
TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
The Big Vision Behind These iOS, WatchOS Updates
The Big Vision Behind These iOS, WatchOS Updates
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
Apple Updates 13- and 15-Inch MacBook Air With M3 Chips
Apple Updates 13- and 15-Inch MacBook Air With M3 Chips
Apple Makes the Vision Pro Store Demo an Entertaining Ride
Apple Makes the Vision Pro Store Demo an Entertaining Ride
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Humane AI Pin Hands-On: Tiny Wearable Phonelet Beams Light Like R2-D2
Humane AI Pin Hands-On: Tiny Wearable Phonelet Beams Light Like R2-D2
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
See Adobe Lightroom on the Apple Vision Pro
See Adobe Lightroom on the Apple Vision Pro
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
Latest How To All how to videos
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4