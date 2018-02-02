YouTube TV app hits Roku, Discord gets Spotify integration

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. YouTube's $35 a month cable TV alternative is now on the most popular streaming platform, Roku. In addition to Roku, a YouTube representative has confirmed to CNET that it will also arrive on Apple TV soon. YouTube TV offers over 40 live TV channels including local broadcast- Cover eighty percent of the US population. Make a popular gaming focus chat service discord is teaming up with spotify so that users can connect their streaming music account and implement them to discord chat rooms. Members of the room need be premium members on spotify to hear the music being broadcasted or instead they'll just see a track listing. And finally Louisville, Kentucky could become the first U.S. City to send automated drones to gunshot sites so that officers can get a live assessment of what's going on in the scene. The city has admitted an application to FAA for the pilot program and expect to have an answer within 90 days. [MUSIC] You can see it today with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app, in the Apple or Google Play store.