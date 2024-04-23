What to Expect at Apple's May 7 iPad Event 2:55 Watch Now

What to Expect at Apple's May 7 iPad Event

Apr 23, 2024

Speaker 1: We've been expecting new iPads for years now. The last Apple iPad came out in the fall of 2022, but Apple does have iPads coming. We think May 7th. A new invite for a virtual event was just sent out, and it features an Apple pencil right in the middle of it. So here's what to expect. Again, like I said, apple iPads have not been out for a while, and Apple has a number of iPads in the lineup. You've got the iPad that everybody uses, the General Basic iPad. You've got the iPad Mini. [00:00:30] You've also got iPad errors and iPad Pros expect the errors and the pros to be where Apple focuses for this particular event, which comes about a month before their developer conference, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro are more expensive. iPads already right now, you're looking at spending six, $700 plus to get into that range. Speaker 1: If you factor in all the accessories and the extra storage and things like that, at least, and the things that we've heard about the Apple iPad Pro that are coming make it sound even more expensive. First of all, they're going to have ole [00:01:00] displays, really nice, sharp, kind of like the displays you have on the iPhones, but with better black levels and better contrast and better HDR than you had on existing iPad Pro models. That's probably going to come at a higher price. The other thing we're expecting is an M three processor, similar to what's on the rest of the MacBook lineup now, based on what Apple has announced, but we haven't had seen any iPads yet that have had the M three in it yet. The other thing I'm hoping for is a new camera placement because [00:01:30] the 10th gen iPad has a perfect camera placement on the landscape edge that allows for really nice centered video chats when you have a keyboard doc to it, which is what I mostly do with the iPad. Speaker 1: If you're using an iPad Pro and iPad Air right now, they're on the other edge, which provides weird off angle video chats, and Apple should hopefully fix this. And the other thing, the thing that's on the invite pencil, we're expecting a totally new pencil and probably a new magic keyboard as well. The pencil could be really interesting. There may be new inputs with this pencil. Maybe Apple has [00:02:00] new art tools set up to do things with it. Apple hasn't done anything interesting with the pencil in a long, long time. What I would love to see maybe is some way that the pencil could even work with the vision. I mean, there are ways that you could have some more precise inputs for creation on the Vision Pro. That's a stretch right now, although a lot of people out there in the XR community have wanted this, and it seems likely Apple will do it at some point. Speaker 1: Will they do it with this pencil and this iPad? I don't know, but we're going to find out in a couple of weeks and find out how expensive all these things [00:02:30] really are. There should be iPad errors as well. By the way, the iPad air will now come probably in two varieties, an 11 inch and a 12.9. Just like the pro lineup. The 12.9 will probably have the mini LED display that's on the iPad Pro from 2022. Again, these could get really expensive. We'll see. We'll get a chance hopefully to use them. Stay tuned for more. Thanks for watching. If you have comments or anything else, make sure to provide 'em below.