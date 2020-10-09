Your favorite apps feature new COVID-19 tools

Transcript
[MUSIC] Your smartphone has always held a wealth of information and now even more so as your favorite go to apps provide useful tips during the pandemic. Google Maps has added a new feature that maps Corona Virus hotspots. Open the most recent version of the app and tap on the stats layers button in the top right corner of the screen. Another screen will pop up giving you options to view satellite traffic and now COVID-19 info. The app pulls its data from multiple public health organizations and shows you the density of cases in certain counties. And whether cases are trending up or down. The popular review app Yelp is trying to make it as easy as possible for users to find safe dining options. Upon opening the app you'll see delivery and takeout as two featured icons on the main screen. And once you find a restaurant you like the app will provide COVID-19 updates, including the services they're offering like outdoor dining and takeout and what kinds of safety measures the establishment is taking. Finally, Amazon has consolidated all of your pandemic needs in one convenient place. Open the app or website at inter home essentials. There you'll see that Amazon has categorized all the supplies you could need to make life at home as comfortable as possible. from grocery delivery to remote learning To home office to prime video. For more tech news visit cnet.com. I'm Carl Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

