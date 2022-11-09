xScreen vs. DEPGI: The Battle for a Portable Xbox: 8:08 Watch Now

Nov 9, 2022 Video Games

Speaker 1: If you're someone who travels a lot for work or maybe you're a student living in a tiny sardine can of a dorm, but you still want to take your Xbox with you, then maybe an attachable monitor might make your life a little easier. This is up Spec Gaming's X screen monitor for the Xbox Series S, and this is Depth G'S portable gaming monitor. Also for the Xbox Series S, they're monitors that connect to the game console so that you can carry around the device and play games when you're not at home. These displays are excellent for any situation where you wouldn't [00:00:30] be able to use a tv. I'm someone who's used to carrying around game consoles when I travel and it sucks having to find a TV to use sometimes. So these attachable monitors have been a total game changer. The Xbox Series S is the perfect current gen console to travel with due to its tiny footprint, so let's find out which monitor pairs best for your portable gaming needs. I reviewed the X screen earlier this year and I'll drop a link to that one somewhere [00:01:00] on the screen right now if you want more specific details about that one. I recently got sent this Depth G Monitor, so I thought I would put them head-to-head and find out which one makes for a better purchasing decision. I'll leave time codes and chapters down below so you can jump around and find out specific information about their various features. Speaker 1: The X screen is an 11.6 inch 10 80 P screen that can output 60 hertz [00:01:30] up spec gaming states on their website that the screen does not support HDR since that would be too great of a power draw for them to attain with this small of a form factor, but that tiny footprint allows the X screen to sit flush against the Series S one folded down. It connects to the back of the console sticking out about an inch and a half from the Xbox Def. G'S monitor is a bit larger at 12.5 inches. It's also 10 80 P at 60 hertz, but it does support HDR in order to get this additional size. The display [00:02:00] has attached side panels making the overall footprint of the console about an inch wider. It's also larger in the back, taking up two and a quarter inches in space. Deputies monitor is larger, more powerful, and you pay for that in portability on its own. The Series S weighs 4.25 pounds and both the screens are around one and a half pounds by themselves. Speaker 1: The X screen plugs [00:02:30] into the H D M I and one of the USB ports on the back of the Xbox. You then screw in the two included latches on each side to lock the monitor in place due to its design. The X screen does block access to the ethernet port and the other USB port on the back. Luckily, you do still have the front USB port to use. The storage expansion port is also accessible. D G's monitor also sits at the back of the console but doesn't plug in at all. Using the included screwdriver, it screws into place by use of this additional panel that [00:03:00] mounts along the side. Every port on the back of the Xbox will be accessible, but you will need to use the H D M I port to connect to the display. The Defg monitor also includes a second H DM I port in case you wanted to plug something else into the device at the same time. Speaker 1: I can't think of a great reason for this, but if you can let me know in the comments. It also has two headphone jacks on the back. Another feature you won't really need. Since the standard Xbox controller has a headphone jack on the bottom, even though the X screen blocks a few of the ports you might need, I [00:03:30] haven't run into actually needing them so far since the Xbox supports wifi, the ethernet port isn't an issue and the front USB port has been enough for me. The X screen is also easier to connect to the console since it doesn't require a screwdriver. If you have one of these displays, you probably won't be disconnecting and reconnecting it from the Xbox that frequently, but regardless from start to finish, setting up the X screen is a quicker experience. Speaker 1: [00:04:00] Regardless of which monitor you pick. Both of them still need to be plugged in. Each monitor doesn't have a builtin battery to power the console, but keep in mind that having to plug this into the wall is still a great deal. More portable than carrying around a TV that you need to power and plug an H D M I cord into. In terms of your cord management, the X screen only needs to use the Xbox's power cord to power the full unit. Although this is ideal, the X screen isn't powerful enough to include HDR in the display, something the d g monitor does have. [00:04:30] As for dgs, you need to plug the console into power. Then you need to plug in a tiny included H D M I cable from the console to the monitor, followed by powering the monitor with another cord that plugs in via usb. Speaker 1: It's worth noting that the Depth G Monitor does include a USB plug for you to use, but you can just use one of the xbox's three USB ports to make things more compact. With all this, you're looking at three cables to power the depth G Monitor, which is the same as if you were plugging this into a tv. At least it's lighter since [00:05:00] portability is the name of the game. The X screen wins this category. Having to plug in two cables to the wall as a drag and needing to also remember to bring the USB adapter with you is just another thing to carry, let alone the three chords Speaker 1: UPS spent. Gaming also has a few accessories on sale to go with the X screen. Most importantly, they sell a carrying case that fits the screen, the console, the cable, and a controller [00:05:30] in it. Using the case does make the package a little bulkier to carry around, but if you're putting this in a piece of luggage, then it shouldn't be an issue. This case costs around 50 to $60. Defg doesn't have any additional accessories to pair with their monitor. I wouldn't worry too much about putting this in a case though. Since both monitors are fairly sturdy on their own, it's just a nice to have for peace of mind. And just a quick note, no, the Def G monitor will not fit in the X screen case. If you were hoping to mix, mix, and match, Speaker 1: [00:06:00] This is probably the biggest difference between these two monitors and probably one of the main factors you'll be using when it comes time to make a buying decision. It's worth noting that the Xbox Series S retails for $300 but can often be found on sale for closer to two 50. The X screen also retails for two 50, so you're doubling the price of the console in order to use this peripheral. At the time of this recording, the X screen is actually on sale for $200 and every accessory [00:06:30] they offer is also discounted. Right now, Defg Monitor retails for $300, which is more than what you probably pay for the console. However, while making this video, I've seen the price drop to as low as two 60, so keep an eye out for discounts. So the X screen is obviously cheaper by 50 to 60 bucks, and that's pretty much the price of a new game or a few months of Xbox Game Pass, but I'm also someone who really appreciates HDR on my main living room tv. Personally, I'm fine saving the money and missing out on a couple display features since [00:07:00] this isn't my main gaming display. Speaker 1: When it comes to picking which display you're going to travel with best, I feel like the X screen wins pretty easily. The only real shortcomings UPS spec has compared to Dev G is that the screen is smaller and doesn't support hdr. DG does have the better display visually, but these products are geared towards ease of use and portability, and the X screen wins in every one of those categories. It has a smaller form factor, so it can fit into more types of bags [00:07:30] or luggage. It requires less cables, so getting it set up and gaming is a quicker and smoother experience, and the option to buy the additional caring case is a nice bonus. Most importantly, it's significantly cheaper. Both of these are premium priced accessories, but I'm still looking to save money where I can. The X screen is easily the better monitor if you're looking to take your Xbox Series S on the go, but I want to hear from you. Do either of these seem like something that you would use to game on the go or would you prefer to just leave the consoles behind and stick with a switch or [00:08:00] steam deck? Let me know in the comments and thanks for watching.