Xiaomi's gorgeous Mi Mix 2S now packs dual AI-powered cameras

CNET First Look
Xiaomi's gorgeous Mi Mix 2S now packs dual AI-powered camerasThe phone will be available in some international markets, but sadly, the US is not one of them.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Xiaomi's new phone is the MI Mix 2 updated with better hardware and AI powered two cameras. Called the MI Mix 2S, the phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. With the top end model featuring eight gigabytes of RAM, and 256 gigabytes of onboard storage. The on screen six inch display is immersive, and best of all features no notch unlike other Chinese flagships. It's also the first [UNKNOWN] phone to feature wireless charging use the T standard, and [UNKNOWN] is also selling a $15 wireless charger alongside. The 12 megapixel dual cameras let you take zoom shots up to two times, and what's cool about the phone is that you can take really good low light shots. The software combines multiple images into one to reduce noise for even crisper images, and you don't have to wait for it to take those shots. It all happens quickly in the background without you noticing. [MUSIC] I like the ceramic back. That feels really smooth to hold and there are no sharp edges that dig into your palm. The [UNKNOWN] 2S goes on sale in China and will hit to global markets after. Certainly this does not include the US, UK, Australia but you'll be able to get it in places like Spain and Singapore very soon. I'm [INAUDIBLE] for CNET. [MUSIC]