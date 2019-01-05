Tech Today

Windows 10 now leads marketshare, Apple issues rare warning

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter this week. Windows 10 has surpassed Windows 7 in total market share, meaning more of the world's computers are running Microsoft's latest operating system. As of September of last year, it's been installed on over 700 million devices. In terms of OS market share, Windows commands a dominating position. Being installed on 86% of the world's computers, with Mac software sitting at around 11%, and Linux at just under 3%. Tim Cook sent a letter to investors that said Apple's fiscal first quarter revenue would be weaker than previously expected. Apple's original forecast was in the range of 89 to $93 billion The new forecast for revenue is now $84 billions it's rare for Apple to offer a warning like this. The last time it happened it was more than 15 years ago. And finally Roku is going mobile to take on Amazon prime paid video channels. The company known for streaming boxes is now offering an app that will let users pay for premium content, like Showtime and Starz. The update will also affect the mobile app, as those who signed up for premium channels will have access to them on their smart devices. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]
