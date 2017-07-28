Why you need a password manager

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Minute
Why you need a password managerBy now, you know you should be using unique passwords. Make it easy and painless with a password manager.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Got a minute? If you're not using a password manager to keep track of all your logins, it's time to start now. All you ever need to remember is one master password that unlocks the vault with all your other logins. Managers also help you generate strong and complex passwords made up of letters, numbers and symbols. One password is easy to use and has apps for Windows, Mac, Android and IOS. Store credit card details, receipts and other sensitive documents as well as passwords. It costs $3 a month and has a 30 day free trial. Last Pass is a free browser extension and app. Sync details across devices and store documents for safekeeping just like one password. Premium accounts are $1 a month and add more features like shared folders. Google Smart Lock is a basic password manager that works right inside the chrome browser. [MUSIC] Manage log in's at passwords.Google.com, but know that unlike the other services Smart Lock doesn't generate strong passwords for you. In San Francisco I'm Lexy Savvides with CNET. [MUSIC]