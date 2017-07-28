Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Why you need a password manager"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Why you need a password manager

By now, you know you should be using unique passwords. Make it easy and painless with a password manager.
1:09 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Got a minute? If you're not using a password manager to keep track of all your logins, it's time to start now. All you ever need to remember is one master password that unlocks the vault with all your other logins. Managers also help you generate strong and complex passwords made up of letters, numbers and symbols. One password is easy to use and has apps for Windows, Mac, Android and IOS. Store credit card details, receipts and other sensitive documents as well as passwords. It costs $3 a month and has a 30 day free trial. Last Pass is a free browser extension and app. Sync details across devices and store documents for safekeeping just like one password. Premium accounts are $1 a month and add more features like shared folders. Google Smart Lock is a basic password manager that works right inside the chrome browser. [MUSIC] Manage log in's at passwords.Google.com, but know that unlike the other services Smart Lock doesn't generate strong passwords for you. In San Francisco I'm Lexy Savvides with CNET. [MUSIC]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Google Play Music to merge with YouTube Red, Uber to charge for return item trips
Google Play Music to merge with YouTube Red, Uber to charge for return item trips
1:06 July 28, 2017
The biggest stories in tech include the planned merge of Google's Play Music with YouTube Red, Apple's discontinuation of the iPod...
Play video
Video: Jeff Bezos is the richest person on Earth... for now
Jeff Bezos is the richest person on Earth... for now
1:12 July 27, 2017
Amazon stock increases finally put Bezos in the top spot, breaking Bill Gates' four-year-plus streak.
Play video
Video: Ransomware is so big, hackers are staffing help desks
Ransomware is so big, hackers are staffing help desks
1:26 July 27, 2017
Malware is being run like a professional business, with customer service staff to help victims make ransom payments.
Play video
Video: Google drops Instant Search, Waze heads to Android Auto
Google drops Instant Search, Waze heads to Android Auto
0:59 July 27, 2017
The biggest stories in tech include Google dropping Instant Search results, a Cochlear implant that works with iOS and Waze heading...
Play video
Video: Apple's developing its own OLEDs for future iPhones
Apple's developing its own OLEDs for future iPhones
4:48 July 26, 2017
Adobe's Flash is dead. Just as Steve Jobs said seven years ago. The Apple Watch 3 could come by September, and new iPhone 8 renders...
Play video
Video: USB feels the need for double speed
USB feels the need for double speed
1:25 July 26, 2017
The new USB 3.2 standard will potentially double data transfer speeds to 20 gigabits per second. So when will we get to see it?
Play video
Video: Flash on its death bed, Nielsen to track Hulu, YouTube TV
Flash on its death bed, Nielsen to track Hulu, YouTube TV
1:13 July 26, 2017
The major tech headlines of the day include Adobe ending Flash support in 2020, Facebook offering 4K livestreaming and Nielsen's announcement...
Play video
Video: Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implants
Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implants
1:33 July 25, 2017
Three Square Market hopes to have its entire workforce outfitted with implanted RFID chips in the near future as a way of providing...
Play video