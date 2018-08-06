Why phones are getting even more expensive

CNET News Video
Why phones are getting even more expensiveFrom The 3:59 show: The iPhone X may just be the beginning.
Transcript
[SOUND] Did you think the $1,000 iPhone 10 was pricey? Well get ready to open your wallets even wider. That's according to our own Jessica Delcourt, who broke down why iPhone prices are just getting higher. They're just going up. And Samsung, and OnePlus, all of them. Yeah, this isn't just about the iPhone. This is just yeah, exactly, Samsung. OnePlus is probably The most egregious example of a company that started with budget phones but ultimately the prices kept creeping up to the phone where they're not really, they're not no-brainer option any more, right? So there's an interesting distinction here particularly for this year. The iPhone 10 is selling a lot better than expected. Yes. And they pushed up the price and consumers responded They bought it in droves. But the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung made a rare, I wouldn't call it a mea culpa, but they basically said look, we were too conservative, we should have added more bells and whistles. So there's still a bit of a distinction going on In the market as far as that's concerned. Yeah and the funny thing is this story is coming at a time where the rumors are pointing to Apple. Well he's offering a bit of a price break on the next line of iPhones. You know they're gonna change things around. The prices aren't really gonna change too much. I think there's supposed to maybe a $100 break on Is this year's version- Which is still like substantial- Right they're just introducing- They're making you spend a little bit. They're rumored to essentially introduce a large iPhone 10 with that $1,000 price point so they're still gonna make you pay a 1,000 at one point but, you have slightly cheaper options. So either way, I also wanted to mention too, that a lot of this makes sense. People upgrade their phones a lot less frequently. Usually it's a three or four year window, as opposed to one to two years. Granted, there are still people that upgrade every year. But at the same time you can convince people to pay more money for that when it's kind of like a more mature market, if you add more stuff in, those are all like really specific reasons why the price would go up. Yeah better front facingcamera, finger print sensors in display, Gorilla glass, better Gorilla glass, like all that stuff