Loaded
Where are the women, Facebook?Amazon tinkers with in-app purchases, iPhone 5 rumors point to a June release, and the Face It Campaign calls Facebook's all-white-male board "ridiculous."
Transcript
It's Tuesday, April 3, 2012. I'm Bridget Carey on CNET.com. And it's time to get loaded. Amazon already has it's own apps store for Android. But now it's taking a page out of the Apple playbook and it's testing in at purchases. It's a way in app can get charge users for add on services and features from inside the app and Amazon would still get the 30% cut of the sales. Bloomberg reports that there's been a pilot program for a month with the company called (Skimble?) which says physical fitness programs. This can bring a whole new level of apps and usefulness to Amazon's Kindle Fire Tablet which uses Android apps. Facebook is under fire for lack of woman and diversity and it's leadership. A new movement has launch called the (Fasic Campaign?) and it's design to draw attention to the fact that the board of facebook consist only of 7 White man. Since the world's largest social network is about to go public after announcing a $5 Billion initial public offering the (Fasic Campaign?) says a change is needed in the board. To better reflect facebook's own mission, to make the world more open and connected. Facebook is not the only tech company to exclude woman from it's board. Twitter, PayPal and (Force Cross?) Boards are all male. Apple, Amazon and Groupon's boards have just one woman and as for Google 3 of it's 10 board members are woman. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gone on the record in the summer about why the board has no woman. He told the New Yorker that quote....I'm going to find people who are helpful and I don't particularly care what gender they are or what company they are. I'm not filling the board with check boxes. The latest buzz about the next iPhone is that...it'll come out this summer. A recruiter at Foxcon...that's the factory were Apple products are made told the TV Tokyo report that the plant is hiring 18,000 people to make the iPhone 5 which is going on sale in June. And speaking of Foxcon the factory is pledging to pay workers more and cut back hours in response to complaints about it's labor practices. The (Fair Labor?) Association conducted an audit of the Chinese factory used to make Apply products and other popular gadgets and found most workers put in more than 60 hours a week and workers were not being fairly compensated for overtime or the for the cost of living. There's drama in the mobile payment world. One of the Co-Found...the engineers of Google Waller has quick Google to join (Square?). The engineer work on technology that let users just wave there Google Wallet Phone over a sensor to make a payment. So perhaps (Square?) might be adding this tech to...it's payment offerings. Since Google Wallet has launched in May it's been (??) by security concerns and...not many consumers are using it because it only works with one phone. Those are your headlines for today. I'm Bridget Carey with CNET.com and you just been loaded.