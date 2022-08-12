When Is the iPhone Flip Going to Come Out? 8:04 Watch Now

Aug 12 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: This week, Samsung launched the fourth generation of its foldable phone line. There's the new galaxy Z flip four, a Clem shell design with a screen that folds in half to fit in your pocket. Then there's the galaxy Z fold four, which is a tablet that folds down to roughly the size of a regular phone. Let me emphasize roughly and Samsung. Isn't the only company making phones with foldable screens. There's Motorola and it's [00:00:30] razor and outside the us companies like Wawe and JMI also have foldable phones, all this begs the question where's Apple's foldable iPhone. Well, let's break it down. The first thing to know about apple is that the company doesn't announce products until it's ready to. Okay. Okay. There was the error, [00:01:00] power wireless charging pad, but apple, isn't going to tell us if it's working on a foldable iPhone, or confirm rumors that stay otherwise next apple, typically position products as a solution to a problem. And while a phone like the galaxy Z flip solves the problem of having a phone with a large screen, that's also portable. It makes compromises elsewhere, like in terms of having a shorter battery life than a regular phone. Speaker 1: And then there's [00:01:30] the galaxy Z fold, which seems less like an answer to a problem and more like, Hey, look at this cool tech wizardry, what can we do with it? And the cool factor as innovative as it is, comes at the expense of features we expect from regular phones, like battery and price, to be fair. The galaxy Z fold three took a step forward, embracing its unique form factor by adding support for Samson's stylist called the Spen. [00:02:00] And now the new galaxy Z fold four improves flex mode for apps, which seems like another step forward and tips things towards a better balance between usability and cool factor. If apple were to release a foldable iPhone, what problem would it solve? Is it an iPhone flip that replaces the iPhone 13 mini have your screen and portability too kind of thing? Or is it an iPhone fold? Speaker 1: That's more like an iPad mini that folds in half to [00:02:30] something like an iPhone 13 pro max, or is it something that doesn't really exist yet? Like an iPhone rolled where the screen expands by rolling out like a window shade? Well, that's where rumors start to enter the picture back in January, 2021, mark Garman wrote for Bloomberg that apple has begun early work on an iPhone with a foldable screen, a potential rival to similar devices from [00:03:00] Samsung and in May, 2021 ING G quo said as reported by Mac rumors that apple will likely launch a foldable iPhone with an eight inch QHD plus flexible O led display in 2023, a couple things here, Garin and quote, both have very good track records when it comes to apple rumors. Next notice the rest of quote's statement with S STC as the exclusive display supplier and [00:03:30] Samsung Foundry as the exclusive DDI Foundry provider SDC as in Samsung display company, Samsung. Speaker 1: So if these guys are right, we'll see a foldable iPhone next year, and it will be about the size of an iPad many in fold in half. So let's end the video right there, like, and subscribe. But no, even if apple has made an foldable iPhone, it has to figure out how to make a iPhone [00:04:00] research company OHI a oh, IM Ida I'm ID Idaho. I don't. Well, anyway, these guys claim that in 20 21, 11 0.5 million foldables shipped. Now, keep in mind if apple makes a foldable iPhone, it has to do so at a quality level and at a number that's gonna be demand. And apple currently makes hundreds of millions of iPhones a year. Remember when apple released the iPhone seven and replaced the home button with a [00:04:30] fake home button. Now, part of the reason was it's one less mechanical part that could break on your iPhone. Speaker 1: And that's great. And obviously with the release of the iPhone, 10 apple did away with that completely now, foldable phones today have many mechanical parts that could fail, whether it's the components of a henge or the wear and tear of a folding screen. So if apple were to release a foldable iPhone, I could see them innovating the build to minimize parts [00:05:00] and mechanisms that might break. And thankfully, if you've ever owned or used a MacBook, you know, that apple is at the top of its game when it comes to hinge, design and dependability. So that's a flex maybe just waiting to happen. And then there's the software. Now this has to be the most underappreciated aspect to Samsung's foldable phones. You see these new form factors have to simultaneously do all the things we expect [00:05:30] from our current phones and the apps we use, but also create new functionality. Speaker 1: That is the result of their unique form factor and all this has to be done without being buggy. Remember that mention, I had about flex mode about the galaxy Z fold four at the beginning, while flex mode has been around for years, essentially when you have the fold or the flip, and it's folded in an L position, an L shape like a mini laptop, the [00:06:00] software will move an app to the top half of the screen while providing functionality at the bottom. Sounds kind of cool and full of possibilities, right? Well, until this year, that functionality has been very limited. And that's why Samsung's ability to turn the bottom. Half of the Z fold four screen into a touch pad while the flex mode is a significant deal, but I'd like to see even more software optimized for these form factors. [00:06:30] And I expect apple to face the same challenges when it tries to adapt iOS or iPad OS to a foldable iPhone. Speaker 1: And on top of all of that, apple would likely need to design or find a software feature that makes its foldable phones stand out from what everyone else is doing. Foldable phones, ain cheap, the galaxies you fold starts at $1,800. The C flip four starts at a grand. And yeah, it's still surprise. Apple's prices tend to skew toward the [00:07:00] higher end. So if an iPhone 13 pro costs a thousand dollars and it doesn't fold in half now, how much would one that does fold in half cost? So yeah, apple would need to be able to have the problem solving design the ability to scale manufacturing without sacrificing quality software and features that take advantage of this unique form factor and a price that's premium without being nose bleed out of this world. So where's the foldable iPhone [00:07:30] still in the oven. Let me know the comments. What you think about the possibility of apple making a foldable iPhone? I mean, would you buy an iPhone that folds in half? And if so, how much would you be willing to pay?