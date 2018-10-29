Your video,
CNET Top 5
What we want to see in the new Nintendo Switch
Transcript
[MUSIC]
These are the top five features we want in a new Nintendo Switch.
There was a report by the Wall Street Journal that said Nintendo will release a new version of the Nintendo Switch in the far-off year Of 2019 I know all kinds of news reports pop up from time to time, but this is the Wall Street Journal, and it's got a pretty good track record.
So let's talk about what we wanna see.
[SOUND] At number 5 is more battery life.
This is number 5 because the Switch has okay battery life already, and is easily charged thanks to its USB-C connector.
There are also lots of battery packs available for the Switch.
All that being said, the Switch is marketed as a device that can be taken wherever you go.
Nintendo says the Switch can last around six hours, but that's a best case scenario.
More battery life is always great for any portable device.
Nintendo, make it happen.
Coming in at number four is a tie.
Better Joy-Cons and bluetooth.
You know what would be nice on a Joy-Con?
How about a Traditional D-pad.
Sometimes, the Joy-Con controls don't cut it when a traditional D-pad would be great.
On the matter of bluetooth, no one is saying to get rid of the headphone jack.
Keep that.
Just add bluetooth audio to the Switch.
Right now, you have to be tethered to the Switch.
if you want to keep your game play quiet.
[MUSIC]
Number three is: More onboard storage.
Yes you can add more storage using a micro SD card, but did you know the reports dating back to 2017 say that load times are fastest using the internal storage.
Yep, I don't know about you but when a game takes too long to load it takes me out of the game.
Even if load time were equal.
Having more space to download more games would be very useful.
Also, storage gets cheaper as time goes on.
2019 could easily see Nintendo doubling up storage Without any price increase.
That brings us to number 2, which is a better screen.
The Nintendo Switch has a 6.2 inch, 720p LCD screen.
If you wanna see a game run at 1080p resolution, You'll have to dock the switch.
Maybe a higher resolution screen would be good, but that would require improved internals.
Nintendo is also using some older screen technologies in it's switch.
Moving towards something like a smartphone display could allow the switch to be thinner, brighter, and potentially more power efficient.
The general report says the new switch will probably not have an OLED screen.
But we can dream.
[SOUND] And then at number 1 is refined overall design.
Let's put up some video of the Nintendo Switch.
Take a good look at it.
Okay, now let's take a detour, let's look at [UNKNOWN] Mate 20 X.
The thing fits a 7.2 inch screen, a body with minimal bezels.
Huawei even showed us how to attach a controller to the Mate 20 X, and compared it to the Nintendo Switch.
The Mate 20 X had a larger screen, larger battery, better screen resolution, and claimed 6.67 hours of gaming life.
Now Nintendo doesn't have to copy Huawei completely.
But slimming down the bezels and the entire body would help in making the switch more pocketable.
That would be great.
Thanks to Jeff Bakalar, Liz Romero, Scott Stein, and Bryan VanGelder for their help on this episode.
Did we miss anything?
Let us know.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]
