CNET News Video

What we know -- and you should do -- about the Marriott hack

Transcript
Transcription not available for What we know -- and you should do -- about the Marriott hack.
Tech IndustryHacking

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

What we know -- and you should do -- about the Marriott hack

3:02

'Alexa, play Apple Music'

1:23

Live VR actors make A Christmas Carol feel scary real

3:23

The fate of Elon Musk's Boring Company project in LA is up in the air

1:20

Electric scooters are sending scores of people to the hospital

3:07

This Cyber Monday was another record-breaker

1:32

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

NASA's InSight landing and the crazy odds behind getting to Mars

5:54

The iPhone X may not be gone for good

5:07

Apple says the iPhone XR is a winner, US Army makes deal with Microsoft

1:21

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

The 992 generation of Porsche 911 is here -- and it looks great

10:04

Black Friday 2018 deals go live with savings at Amazon and Walmart

1:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

A leather-clad laptop to make your MacBook jealous

2:04

We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

2:31

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Kid-proof your streaming services

1:07

Tips and tricks to master YouTube TV

2:12

How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

2:10

Save money, rent clothes

1:10

Best deals to score big on Black Friday

1:14

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53