What to Expect at Google I/O 2022

May 4 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Google IO is coming up. Let's talk about what to expect. Google's big developers conference runs from May 11th through the 12th. The company put out a schedule recently on day one. We'll get a keynote and we'll see what's new in Android 13, augmented reality, ChromeOS Google home and Google pay. Day two is a bit nerdier with sessions on how to build apps for where OS custom machine learning models to mobile designing apps for large screens and how to add voice assistant to apps. So that's the official lineup, but it's a little vague, right? Let's [00:00:30] dig through some reports to get a better idea of what we could see. Speaker 1: We'll start with a pixel watch, which could up at IO. This is the part of the video where I say the following is unofficial. Google has not confirmed the existence of the pixel watch well, other than a trademark application, but we'll get to that later way back in April, 2021, John Prosser, over a front page, tech had renders of what he said was the pixel watch with a code name, Rohan. Here's what [00:01:00] it looked like a black round watch pro said that the renders were based on images. He received back then. He had heard that the pixel watch could come out in October of 2021, or it could be pushed fast forward to April, 2022. And Evan bla published a post entitled. This is Rohan Google's pixel watch Evan Blas is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to leagues. So take that for what it's worth. Speaker 1: The image is a render of a simple looking watch. It's round. It features the date, the time [00:01:30] steps, a Fitbit logo and heart rate on the face of the watch to the right is what looks like a rotating crown. The device will be running where OS 3.1, the image looks a lot like the video published by front page tech. If you want more proof on an upcoming Google pixel, watch Google redesigned its store page on the top. Navigation is a section for watches clicking through. You can see the URL still shows that the category is called Fitbit for the time being the page itself still displays the text, [00:02:00] meet Fitbit. Now a member of the Google family. And then you can take a look at all. The Fitbits is Google really gonna call it? Pixel watch? Well, several reports have noticed that Google applied for a trademark four drum roll, please. Speaker 1: Pixel watch the trademark application says the quote pixel watch trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smart watches cases adapted for holding smart watch wearable computers in the nature of smart watches, smart watch straps smart watch bands. So pixel watch [00:02:30] is most likely the name things got a little wackier recently, Android central published images of what looks like the pixel watch in real life. These are unverified. So take this with a grain of salt. They look pretty similar to the leaks by and John Prosser. We're looking at a black circular watch face it's kind of round and curved all over the bottom of the watch is curved two. The source said that the bottom looks metallic, but feels like it's coded with glass. The same source published an image of the pixel. Watch next to a 40 millimeter [00:03:00] apple watch and a 46 millimeter galaxy watch. Speaker 1: What happens when you try to boot up the device? The source said you would get a boot logo, but then nothing else happens past that. The source also put up an AMA on Reddit, where he gave more details about the device. They say that the device is 40 millimeters in diameter has a thickness of 14 millimeters and the visible screen without the bezel is 30 millimeters. The device weighs 36 grams or around 1.2 ounces. There's [00:03:30] another shot of the watch. And you can kind of make out where the bezels would be. There looks to be a speaker on the watch as well. The guest is that longit is for a speaker. The source says the built qualities quote, very premium apple level quality. I suspect pricing will reflect that they are aiming for the apple watch with this one, in my opinion, and quote, the device had no charger found with it. Speaker 1: Trying out wireless cheat chargers did not work. They also said that the pixel watches band was a bit difficult to attach at first, but was [00:04:00] extremely secure. Once the watch was on the source says that it was the most comfortable watch they've ever worn. They said that compared to their galaxy watch, this feels like it's not even there. And that the crown does not poke into the back of their hand when bending their wrist back or typing. What could this pixel watch cost? We've got this tweet from your G and he said, as it will be priced between 300 and $400 with a limited release, how does that compare to the competition? The galaxy watch four starts at around 250 bucks. The [00:04:30] galaxy watch four classic starts at $350 prices go up when you make the screen bigger, or whether you add LTE. If you look at that, watch that doesn't work with Android phones, the series three at $200. Speaker 1: The se starts at 2 79 and the series seven starts at around $400. So it seems like Google would price its pixel watch close to the big guns. Barr's tweet also mentioned Google is partnering with Samsung for this and the hardware will have these same sensors as the galaxy watch. That makes me wonder if it's so similar to the galaxy [00:05:00] watch. What's the purpose of the pixel watch, whatever it is. I hope it's good. Now do I expect a pixel watch is coming at IO. It's possible. Google has introduced hardware at IO in the past, including the pixel three, a the nest hub max and the original Google home speaker IO is a developer's conference. So talking about software is usually the focus. Also Google regularly holds an October event for its phones, so it could show the watch then since it would be an accessory for the pixel, like the pixel buts, that [00:05:30] being said, maybe Google would wanna show off its own watch. Speaker 1: So developers are motivated to make or update apps for wear OS. There are also developer sessions for wear OHS on day two. So I'm 50 50 on this. Let me know what you think. A potential pixel watch at IO. And if you're interested, what else will we see at IO? I'm glad I asked me. We should be also seeing more key features of Android 13. We saw a developer's preview in March. This part's official, so that's good that preview featured improvement. So it would be easier for Android devices to connect to nearby devices without [00:06:00] needing location permissions. That would mean your phone could find devices easier while keeping your data more secure. The developer's preview also showed off the option to theme app icons and supported Android launchers. It's basically the material you designed from Android. 12 turned up a little bit. You let you customize the colors of Android based on your wallpaper. Speaker 1: There was also a quick settings API that would make it easier for apps to add shortcuts to your quick settings area. That's the thing you see when you swipe down from the top of an Android phone, the betas [00:06:30] out now and added more granular permissions for media file access in the past. If an app wanted access to your music files that actually gain access to all of your files with this new feature, the app can ask for specific types of files. There's also a new anticipatory audio routing feature. Here's how Google describes it. The new API allows you to retrieve a list of devices that may be used to play this specified audio. If I understand this, right, this should mean that when you're opening up an app, the will be able to guess where the audio should play. You know, [00:07:00] maybe the app should play in your headphones, maybe the phone speaker, or maybe even your earpiece speaker. Speaker 1: We may also see information on getting Android games running on windows. PCs. Google did confirm it is working on a way to do this, but hasn't mentioned that we would see this at IO. That being said, IO seems like a good place for this to pop up. XDA developers, no a tweet by Magna Paula SIS, that Google added an Android desktop system images repository to the SDK update sites list in Android studio. Android studio is what developers use to create Android apps. [00:07:30] The links in the repository don't go anywhere yet. Maybe Google is waiting on IO to get all this going. And then there's the pixel six, a way back on my March 31st images of what looks like the pixel six, a packaging may have leaked. Take a look at this picture released by tech Z. If it's real, the six a would look a lot like the Google pixel six with its camera belt. Speaker 1: There appears to be two cameras on that belt. John Prosser, a front page tech tweeted this out. Google will officially be announcing the pixel six a during Google IO with a launch in July. The last [00:08:00] time Google announced an Aeries phone at IO was back in may of 2019. That was the first pixel a phone, the three, a, the four a was announced in September of 2020, the five, a in August of 2021. So there's no set pattern when it comes to the a, so those are the major things to look for at Google IO, 2022 we'll have live com average of the event right here. So click all the things. There's like a thumb, there's a bell and the other stuff. Let me know what you want from Google at IO and the comments I'm IA Zachar and we'll see you online.