What makes the iPhone 12 so great anyway?

[MUSIC]
If you're in the market for a new phone, you may want to take a look at one of the new options from Apple.
These phones take a big leap forward for Apple both in hardware and software, starting with the sheer number of phones being released, four.
From the most affordable on up, there is the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Each version gets progressively more dense with features and abilities, but there are some commonalities across the board.
All of these phones will be 5G enabled, so they'll be primed to take advantage of those lightning fast speeds once the carrier networks catch up.
All will run iOS 14, feature a 12 megapixel front facing camera, an OLED screen, shoot 4K video, are water resistant, and can charge wirelessly.
Where the fancier two phones of the pack break away are in camera quality and size.
The iPhones 12 Pro and Pro Max both have telephoto lenses, in addition to ultrawide and even a LiDAR scanner to help with video.
The Pro Max is made of a heavier stainless steel and boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen, perfect for watching videos or editing all those amazing photos you can take with its stellar camera.
The iPhone 12 Mini starts at $729 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at 1,100.
For more of your favorite gadget news and reviews visit cnet.com.
I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNet for CBS News.
[MUSIC]
