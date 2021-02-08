What happened to Siri?

Siri was probably the first voice assistant that the world got to know.
However, even though Apple had a big head start with Siri, Amazon and Google are eating Apple's smart assistant lunch.
Let's see how we got from Siri being first to Siri being not so first.
Let's set the stage.
It's April 2010.
the Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of three movies two Iron Man flicks and the Incredible Hulk.
Clearly this is a different world.
April 2010 is also an apple acquire Siri.
That's right.
Apple bought Siri from another company.
It was not a homegrown project.
Before this deal.
Siri was available in the app store as a regular app.
After the deal.
Siri was removed from the Apple App Store and would not be seen for a little bit.
Fast forward to October 2011, and it's time for the return of Siri.
Apple introduces the iPhone4S, with its marquee feature being a virtual assistant called Siri.
Let's take a look at the understated reveal.
Siri is your intelligent assistant that helps you get things done just by asking So let's go ahead and ask Siri about the weather.
What is the weather like today?
Here's the forecast for today.>> It is that easy.
Original Series sounds a bit jarring and nowhere near as natural as modern Siri.
But the demo was interesting to say the least.
Now before this, if you were using your voice on the phone, you'd be talking to another human.
with Siri.
You could talk to a machine that talks back.
Now Scott Forstall of Apple listed all the things you could do with Siri.
We're talking about voice dialling.
Controlling music Messaging, managing your calendar setting reminders, accessing maps, reading email and setting timers.
This all sounded very cool, digging into a clock app and finally the timer function does take a tiny bit of time.
Siri was here to simplify things.
Could Siri Usher in the era of voice assistance?
Then in 2012, something happened.
competition from Samsung with the Galaxy S 3. Take it away.
2012 decibel CT.
There's something on here called S Voice which is sort of like Siri like.
Presentation adds a couple of enhancements to an app that already existed with voice commands.
Hi galaxy.
I want to apologize to all those S Voice powered devices out there that were triggered by the wake word.
Hi galaxy.
And yes, I'm kidding.
I'm pretty sure about three devices on the planet.
We're activated.
With an S Voice Command, you can have your Galaxy make a call, set an alarm, control music playback, or take a photo.
Sounds kind of familiar.
How did S Voice fair back then?
Not great, Bob.
Here's a quote from CNET's S3 review, you can ask But don't expect S Voice to give you the right answer.
I found it very frustrating to use as it repeatedly failed to understand what I was asking yet, in an extensive comparison of S Voice and Siri neither acquitted themselves terribly well.
But Samsung's virtual assistant was by far the worst of the two All right, look, so this was to be expected at the time, right?
Apple does thing, Samsung copies thing.
Apple has a decent lead in the technology, and Samsung is a bit behind to start.
Also in 2012, we get Google Now.
It gave you answers based on voice questions.
Now, Google Now was a little limited and a bit dumber than its successor.
Google Assistant and we'll get to assistance soon.
But now we're going to talk about 2014.
There are a total of eight MCU movies with the Winter Soldier coming very very soon.
And now it's Microsoft's turn to shine.
Say hello to Cortana which would come with the Windows Phone 8.1 update and Cortana was powered by Bing.
You can see why Cortana did not take the world by storm with that combo of information, Windows Phone 8.1 And being powered.
But there was another new challenger in 2014.
And we're talking about a huge disruption into the whole voice assistant world.
Amazon decides to introduce a new kind of device.
It's a speaker with Amazon's own virtual assistant built in.
The concept is so strange the headlines read, Amazon debuts Siri like digital assistant to echo for your home.
At the time, people questioned the purpose of the speaker.
Amazon devices were built to sell you stuff like watch all kinds of amazon prime video on your fire tablet, or buy lots of ebooks for your Kindle.
When the echo was introduced, you could buy music through the device but that's it.
who needed a music buying tube speaker in their house.
Echoes future seem to be as a purchasing device.
Just ask your Echo for whatever you need from Amazon and I'll ship it.
So what's Apple doing with Siri in 2014?
Well Apple teased home kit for IOS eight, add its 2014 Developers Conference.
Then it took about a year for homekit compatible devices to hit retail.
Now it's 2015 homekit lets you use Siri to control smart home devices from your iPhone or iPad.
If you wanna control them from an outside network, you would need an Apple TV at home to act as a hub.
Let's head to may 2016.
When things get shaken up even more, Google now is getting the boot and Google assistant is here.
Here's how Google Assistant was introduced.
So today we are announcing the Google Assistant.
We think of the assistant as an ambient experience that extends across devices.
Think computing is poised to evolve beyond just phones.
It will be in the context of a user's daily life with this new product, Google was really pushing the idea of context.
On top of that, the interactions were to be a lot more natural sounding Of course.
This led to comparisons.
Siri was not looking too bright.
Take a look at this headline.
Why Siri needs to smarten up and fast.
This report includes a Steve Wozniak quote, sometimes Siri doesn't get the words right, and I'm pissed.
One of the problems was that Siri did not welcome third party services.
Right away, series progress kind of stalled.
Then Apple held his Developers Conference in 2016.
There would be one change to Siri and Siri would work with third party apps.
But at this point, Amazon's echo has around 1400 skills.
This was one year after opening up its voice assistant to third party developers.
google assistant is powered by Google's AI which is getting better and better And Siri still Siri, a 2017 Adobe study found that 37% of people described interactions with voice assistants as not good or terrible.
Adobe said its review of billions of mentions on social media found the fewest positive comments for Siri Among all voice assistants, so what happened?
Why is Siri not the top dog of voice assistance?
The competition was fierce but competition alone is not the reason Siri slipped from its first place perch, Amazon and Google solve different problems than Siri You could ask either assistant questions and get all kinds of relevant answers.
Amazon's devices became ways to play games and shop with your voice.
Google had the ability to look deeply with your Google Calendar, mail searches and every other Google thing in your life.
Then there's the smart home world.
Apple's homekit does not support as many devices as Amazon or Google.
One of the best things about Apple products is how easy they are to use.
When your Smart Home is Siri based things are a tad bit less easy.
And Siri is on Apple devices only this is definitely a barrier to entry.
If you want to use google assistant or Alexa, you can do that on your Android or your iPhone, or their speakers or third party speakers, or your glasses, or your smartwatch or whatever.
There's a lot of different ways to get Alexa or Google Assistant.
Now what's the lowest cost device with Siri That might be the home pod mini at $99.
Then there's the slow development of Siri.
If you look at how the iPhone rose to prominence, you will see a device that got new features every year.
Heck, if you look at iTunes, that program kept getting changes and updates regularly.
It got more and more features until I choose became this bloated mess That needs to be split up, at least on Mac OS.
Siri, it just did not have the same development schedule as other Apple projects.
Just look at how Google is really pushing the limits of how an app can sound.
It's Google duplex demo in 2018 was eye opening.
Run that footage.
Hi.
I'd like to reserve a table for Wednesday the seventh
For seven people?
It's for four people.
Four people.
Wednesday at 6 PM.
[SOUND] Can you believe how natural that sounded?
Now don't think of this as some kind of eulogy for Siri far from it.
Apple has sold tons of iPhones as of late January 2021, Apple had more than 1 billion active iphones.
That's a lot of devices that can probably run Siri.
I think Siri's smart home skills will get a good boost thanks to a partnership between Apple, Amazon, and Google that is now in place.
Then, there's Apple's transition to using its own silicon in its computers.
I think this will also help with Siri development.
The Siri that runs on iOS can be the same Siri that runs on Mac.
That's and Apple software engineers may have some time freed up after the transition away from Intel is completed.
So all Siri needs to do is get easier to use and smarter and understand natural language better and context and all of that should happen really, really fast.
Piece of cake, right?
Hey, did you know that Intel could have powered the iPhone?
It's true.
Check this out to find out how Intel's relationship with Apple went from sweet to sour.
On my exact target, I'll see you online.
