Your video, "What could we see in the next iPad?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
WWDC
2017
What could we see in the next iPad?
Some hardware and software could revamp Apple's tablet. Here's our wish list.
1:43
/
June 1, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for What could we see in the next iPad?.
Coming up next
Everything you can expect at WWDC 2017
Apple may announce Siri speaker next week
Apple starts its makeover -- but is it too late? (CNET's Open_Tab...
Apple is late to the game with its latest updates
Inside Scoop: Apple WWDC, the post-game show
Every major Apple announcement from WWDC 2016
Apple unveils iOS 10, packs it with new features
Apple reimagines messages app, with rich links, emojis and bubble...
Apple HomeKit (finally) gets its own app
iOS 10 makes organizing your photos easier with facial recognition
Latest
Tablets videos
Samsung Galaxy Book a great Windows 10 tablet, but no Surface Pro
2:25
May 25, 2017
The svelte 12-inch tablet includes a keyboard and stylus in its base price.
Play video
Huawei Matebook E tablet unfolds luxe keyboard and 2K screen
1:29
May 25, 2017
The 12-inch tablet looks like an iPad Pro running Windows 10.
Play video
Amazon's $50 tablet gets a boost -- and new colors
1:23
May 17, 2017
Amazon continues its quest to get its devices in homes with a refresh to the low-cost Fire tablets. It also dropped the price of the...
Play video
Dell Latitude 5285 is a 2-in-1 tablet hybrid with a cool kickstand
1:29
May 12, 2017
The powerful tablet/laptop hybrid offers a keyboard and stylus accessories, but they're both sold separately.
Play video
Acer's new Switch 2-in-1s are meant to be seen, not heard
1:22
April 29, 2017
The Switch 3 and 5 tablets have enough power to replace a laptop, but a liquid-cooling system keeps them quiet.
Play video
Do tablets still matter?
2:01
April 25, 2017
Recent stats show that tablet sales are slowing. Cooley breaks it down.
Play video
This dirt-cheap tablet isn't worth your time
2:13
April 13, 2017
The RCA Voyager III costs the same as the Amazon Fire, but you're better off with the latter.
Play video
How to make your iPad kid-friendly
3:20
April 4, 2017
From cases to privacy settings and age-appropriate apps, here is how to make your iPad safe for children to use.
Play video