Web's inventor warns of fake news, Biden takes the fight to cancer

This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. As the world wide web turns 28 its creator, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, is increasingly worried with problems on the web like the spread of fake new. In an open letter on Sunday he described his three main concerns. Saying we've lost control of our personal data. It's too easy for misinformation to spread on the web and political advertising online needs transparency and understanding. Speaking at the annual South by South interactive festival yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden Said that the fight against cancer depends on a combination of new technologies and better cooperation between US government agencies. As one example, he pointed to the Veterans Administration, whose hospital system has troves of cancer data, working more closely with the Energy Department, which oversees US supercomputing efforts. And finally, Samsung is struggling to live down its recent product recalls. Last night, John Oliver mocked the recalls of millions of the company's Note 7 phone over battery fires and a separate recall of some washing machines over injury risks. In a spoof ad created for his show, Last Week Tonight, a parody voice over described imagined faults with more of the company's product Like a laptop that would scream in pain when you touched it. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app, available for iOS and Android. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]

