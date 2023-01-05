Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023 8:26 Watch Now

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023

Jan 5, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Next month, PlayStation VR two launches a new generation of virtual reality experiences that enable players to feel a greater sense of presence and escape into worlds like never before. The launch lineup for PSVR two will take VR gaming to new heights. More than 30 games are currently on track for the launch window, including much love franchises with Horizon Call of the Mountain, no Man Sky and Resident Evil [00:00:30] Village. These games showcase PSVR Two's ability to immerse players and to captivate their senses in new ways, leveraging the hardware's. Next 10, next Gen sensory features and the power of PlayStation five. Today I'm excited to announce that one of our most storied franchises will be coming to psvr two at Launch GranTurismo A game which has sold more copies across the series than [00:01:00] any other title developed by PlayStation Studios. GT seven launched last year to critical acclaim, and through a free upgrade psvr, two players will be able to experience the game like never before. Speaker 1: Psvr two launches globally on February 22nd, and you can pre-order now on playstation.com. And that's just the beginning. I'm happy to announce that one of the VR games that defines the medium [00:01:30] is in development for PSVR two Beat Saber. The award-winning and best-selling VR rhythm game is coming to PlayStation VR two, and we'll have more information to share in the near future. Today I'm thrilled to announce our next step in the journey to make gaming more accessible. Project Leonardo our code name for a new PS five accessibility controller kit that will allow players with disabilities to play more easily, more comfortably, [00:02:00] and for longer periods. Project Leonardo is highly customizable, thank you, and works out of the box. Providing a robust kit of swappable components and a suite of software options on PS five. It's a true canvas that enables many gamers with disabilities to craft their own play experience. It can be used as a standalone controller or paired with a second project, Leonardo controller or a dual sense [00:02:30] wireless controller. We'd like to thank wonderful organizations like Able Gamers Special Effect Stack Up, and several other accessibility experts who are supporting us on this journey, and we can't wait to share more detail soon. Speaker 2: Sports is the ultimate live experience in sports. Virtual fire engagement is driving creation of global online fun community [inaudible]. [00:03:00] A Sony group company provides new and exciting angles to view live competitions that will evolutionize how we watch and officiate sports. This data can also be used to recreate the game play in a virtual stadium, special realty display, deliver an immersive 3D optical experience, and [00:03:30] expand the potential of the real and virtual walls by providing an experience that feels physical for creators to have a more dynamic virtual presence with ease. Our sensor-based motion capture system can be used. MOK enables, creates to express themselves with a high degree of freedom Speaker 3: [00:04:00] That our vision of mobility will light a new chapter in the history of how people move. Allow me to present you our new brand. Our, Speaker 3: [00:04:30] Uh, this is a prototype and, uh, our new brand Avira. And at the heart of this mobility experience is the world of fear. Our fear represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of intelligent mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society. [00:05:00] By utilizing sensing and AI technologies. On the exterior media allows the vehicle to interact with the people expressing itself by sharing barriers type of information to people around it. Together with our partners and create communities, we plan on exploring the possibility of how media [00:05:30] can create a fun and exciting mobility interaction As safety and security, uh, essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony's sensors and Honda Safety, along with other intelligent technologies. This prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle. [00:06:00] Time anchor cameras and time of flight sensors detect the driver's status along with the vehicle condition to prevent accidents. Combining this fencing technologies with maximum 800 tops high performance associates, we aim to achieve industry leading automotive automated drive and advanced driver assistance systems. We envision a new [00:06:30] incoming express using our expertise of UX and UI technologies. We will walk grocery with Qualcomm technologies. We will utilize their latest associates from Snap Dragon diesel churches to realize next generation mobility experience. Speaker 4: At Epic, we're really passionate about cars and the automotive industry, and we couldn't be happier to see Sony and Sony Honda Mobility [00:07:00] enter this innovative world of interactive automotive technology. We're working closely with them to help deliver connected automotive experiences that lead the way, not only in visual communications and safety, but also in entertainment. Modern vehicle technology has loads of potential to enhance the driving and passenger experience with sensors, active safety systems and beyond. And the most natural way to visualize such data is through intuitive, interactive photoreal augmentation. The [00:07:30] very stuff our game engine was made to do. As mobility is changing, so are the expectations around user experience. A programmable, highly capable solution like Unreal Engine enables these experiences not only to be cutting edge, but also to evolve over time. In the future, the automobile will become a next generation destination for social connectivity, not only for the occupants, but also the network of friends and colleagues. It will become a continuum of our digital's lives. [00:08:00] Given Sony's experience and expertise in entertaining and delighting people across the planet, we know they'll come up with some incredible ways to capture the imagination. And Sony Honda, Honda Mobility is uniquely positioned to leave the lead, the creation of these incredible new experiences. Together with Sony and Sony Honda Mobility, we will look forward to bringing forward, uh, new, exciting updates on this revolutionary new space. Thank you very much.