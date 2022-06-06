Watch Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2022 Event 14:37 Watch Now

Watch Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2022 Event

Jun 6 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Together with iPhone iOS helps you get so much done, whether you're at home or on the move. And the next release iOS 16 offers new intelligence sharing and communication features that are going to enhance so much of what you do with your iPhone. The new lock screen remains undeniably iPhone. Let me show you here's my lock screen. You'll notice the subtle depth effect with my daughters appearing in front of the time. I really love it. Now, if I just press and [00:00:30] hold, I can personalize it further. I'll just tap customize. And now I'm in the editor. Now check this out. I can simply swipe to try out different styles that automatically change the color, filter the background and the font for the time all to compliment each other. It's easy to dial it in further to get it just the way I want it. All I need to do is tap on any element of the lock screen to start editing. Speaker 1: So let's customize the font. I can audition different type [00:01:00] faces and choose from different colors. So let me move the girls down here and tap in to bring up the widget gallery. So I'll add the temperature. Uh, my activity rings and let's drag in the calendar widget. Now this is great and what's even better is I'm not limited to just one. Let's create another. I can bring up our brand new wallpaper gallery, which showcases a bunch of options [00:01:30] for inspiration. And there are plenty to choose from here. So much room for personalization, with millions of combinations. With photo shuffle, I can choose a set of photos to shuffle throughout the day. And we also have suggested photos intelligently curated from my personal library, like the best shots family that look great on the lock screen notifications. Now roll in from the bottom of the lock screen, as you receive them and you can choose to hide them throughout the day. Speaker 1: And now we're [00:02:00] adding three of the most highly requested features to messages. First, have you ever sent a message only to immediately realize you didn't quite say what you intended? Well, no worries, because now you can edit any message you just sent. So embarrassing typos can be a thing of the past second. Have you ever wished you'd never sent that message at all? Well, good news. Now you have undue send so you can immediately recall a recent misfire. [00:02:30] And finally you can now mark, any thread is unread a perfect tool. If you don't have time to respond in the moment and wanna be sure to come back to a message later and we're making it that much easier to compose messages with some updates to dictation. Speaker 2: Now, when I start dictating the keyboard stays open so I can switch between using voice and touch. I can even select text using touch and replace it with my voice. [00:03:00] Just by speaking, are you sending a longer message? Dictation automatically adds punctuation to the text. Speaker 1: We're introducing iCloud shared photo library to help you share photos seamlessly, and even automatically you can participate in one shared library. That's shared with up to five other people. We've made it simple to share just the photos you want from your library. You can share everything already in your library or choose what to include based on a start date or the people in the [00:03:30] photos. Once the shared library is set up, you can manually move over new photos after you take them, but we wanted to make it even easier with a new switch, right in camera that sends shots straight to the shared library. As you take them, you can also choose to have the sharing switch enabled automatically. Whenever you take shots with other members of the shared library nearby. So if you take photos on a camping trip, you don't have to remember to share them later. Everyone has equal permissions for adding editing and deleting photos [00:04:00] in the shared library. So if one member of the group is a talented photo editor, everyone gets to enjoy their edits to the shared photos, deletions, captions, and keywords sync too. Speaker 3: The new MacBook air takes everything. Our users love about the air to the next level. The new air is just 11.3 millimeters thin or under half an inch. And it's only 2.7 pounds. MacBook air now comes in four finishes, silver space, gray, a gorgeous Starlight, [00:04:30] and a stunning midnight. And yes, mag safe is back for dedicated charging and peace of mind when you're plugged in. And it keeps the two Thunderbolt ports free for connecting to a variety of accessories. There's also an audio Jack with support for high impedance headphones. This all new design is incredibly portable and it's loaded with new features, starting with a brilliant liquid retina display. We expanded the display closer [00:05:00] to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar. The result is a larger 13.6 inch display with much thinner borders. So MacBook air features a new 10 80 P camera with twice the resolution and twice the lowlight performance of the previous air. Speaker 3: There's also some new charging options, including a compact power adapter with two USBC ports. So you can charge two devices at once. And for the first time, the air [00:05:30] supports fast charge with an available 67 wa adapter. So you can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes to fit inside such a thin design. The speakers and mics are completely integrated between the keyboard and display all while delivering an even better audio experience. The magic keyboard features a full height function row with touch ID. And of course the new air has a spacious industry leading force touch track pad. Speaker 4: [00:06:00] The all new MacBook air starts at 1199 and just 10 99 for education. Speaker 3: And when it comes to performance, M two takes it even further Speaker 4: Today. We're excited to start the next generation of apple Silicon for the Mac. Introducing M two Speaker 5: M two is built using an enhanced second generation five nanometer technology and features over 20 billion transistors. That's 25% more than M one. So for [00:06:30] M two, we've enabled up to 24 gigabyte of unified memory to handle even larger and more complex workloads. M two features our next generation CPU with advancements in both the performance and efficiency course, the performance calls are faster and feature larger cash, and the efficiency calls have been significantly enhanced for even greater performance gains. M two also features our next generation GPU, which now has up to 10 core. That's two more than M one. It [00:07:00] also has our next generation media engine, including a higher bandwidth video decorder that supports AK H 2 64 and H GVC video and M two features our powerful porous video engine for hardware accelerated encode and decode. So systems with M two will be able to play back multiple streams of 4k and AK video. So that's M two, it starts our next generation of M CS chips with an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster [00:07:30] GPU, 40% faster neural engine and 50% more memory bandwidth. Speaker 4: M two is coming to another Mac, which is actually the world's second bestselling laptop. The 13 inch MacBook pro it's our most portable pro notebook and users love the performance. It delivers in its compact design with an active cooling system. The MacroPro is designed to sustain its pro performance and thanks to M two. It also supports up to 24 gigabytes of unified memory, [00:08:00] along with 50% more memory bandwidth, multitasking and working with large assets is super fluid with support for ProRes end code and decode in M two S media engine. You can convert your video projects to ProRes nearly three times faster than before. MacBookPro also delivers phenomenal battery life with up to 20 hours of video playback. So that's the powerful 13 inch MacBook pro the powerful 13 inch MacBook pro starts at 1299 and 1199 [00:08:30] for education Speaker 1: Mac O S Ventura enriches. So many of the ways we use our max. So let's jump in when you're working on the Mac, it's really easy to find yourself with lots of open windows. Let's activate stage manager from control center. As you see it automatically arranges all my windows for me off to the side and puts the app I'm currently working with front and center. When I bring forward a different app, like clicking on mail here [00:09:00] in the dock, you'll see that it's brought to the stage and safari gracefully moves over to the left with my other recent apps. Spotlight is great for doing all kinds of things like quickly launching an app or starting a search. And now you can peek at a result in quick look with a tap on the space bar. Spotlight can now also find images from your photo library across the system. And on the web, we spend a lot of time in front of our max with our cameras on our webcams have become an [00:09:30] integral part of work school and play. And now with continuity camera, you can use iPhone as your webcam. Now I'm just gonna pop this stand on my iPhone and attach it to my display. Let's launch FaceTime. Speaker 1: You can see my Mac automatically detects my iPhone and uses it as the camera. I don't even have to wake up my iPhone. This all works wirelessly. So there's nothing to plug in. So to try this out, let's [00:10:00] call a friend in the design studio. Speaker 6: You know, one thing I love about continuity camera is center stage. I can move around and center stage will keep me in the frame. I'll frequently pair that with portrait mode to blur the background with that beautiful Boca, a new one, people are gonna love is studio light. Check this out. It brightens my face and darkens the background. Okay. Now I want to show my favorite new feature desk view. You can see the work that's on my desk and it keeps me in [00:10:30] the picture. It is amazing. Take a look. It looks like I have a dedicated overhead camera, but this is desk view creating both of these views from the one ultra wide camera on my iPhone, using some very powerful image processing. I didn't even need to adjust my phone desk. View's gonna be great for sharing new designs with my team. I can even use it to show my nephew a new card trick, Speaker 1: And we're working with Belkin to offer beautiful stands [00:11:00] to hold your iPhone at the perfect height and angle. These will be available later this year, Speaker 7: This next generation of CarPlay provides content for all the drivers' screens, giving an experience that is unified and consistent. It's the very best of both your car and your iPhone. And it goes beyond what you can do with CarPlay today. Deep integration with the car's hardware, lets you tune your car's radio or change your temperature [00:11:30] without ever leaving the CarPlay experience. It also includes widgets powered by your iPhone that fit your screens perfectly. They can live front and center in the gauge cluster as well, giving you information at a glance. In fact, this next generation of CarPlay powers your entire instrument cluster to do this, your iPhone communicates with your vehicle's real time systems [00:12:00] in an OND device, privacy friendly way, showing all of your driving information like speed R PMs, fuel level temperature and more, and no matter what type of unique screen shapes or layouts you may have this next generation of CarPlay feels like it was made specifically for your car. Vehicles will start to be announced late next year. And we can't wait to show you [00:12:30] more further down the road. Speaker 8: Watch U S nine also introduces a refreshed sir UI and new banner notifications and active apps will be pinned the top of the dock for quick access. Speaker 9: And there's also a new custom workout that you can use to add structure into your run. For example, if you are trying to improve your speed or endurance, you can create a workout using distance and time intervals that include sets of work and recovery, which you can repeat as needed. You [00:13:00] can also add one of the new alerts to a specific part of your workout. Like one to monitor which heart rates zone you want to train in to help keep you on track during your run. These alerts will guide you with both haptics and voice feedback, letting you know when to switch between work and recovery and when to pick up the pace, if your heart rate falls below the target zone that you set, we also know there are many iPhone users who want to meet their fitness goals, but don't [00:13:30] yet have an apple watch. So in iOS 16, the fitness app will be available to all iPhone users using the iPhone motion sensors. You can track steps, distance flights, client, and workouts from your favorite apps, which can be converted to an estimation of your active calories to contribute to your daily move goal. You'll also be able to share your moving with friends and receive coaching tips. Speaker 10: Watch OS nine can now track the amount [00:14:00] of time your heart shows signs of this rhythm with AFib history and in the health app, you can manage lifestyle factors that may influence the amount of time you spend in AFib like exercise, sleep and weight. AFib history even helps you identify the time of day or week when your AFib is most frequent. You can also share a PDF with your doctor to facilitate richer conversations. AFib history is the first of its kind feature that uniquely provides insights [00:14:30] into your AFib. Over the long term, we expect to receive FDA clearance for AFib history soon.