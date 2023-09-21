Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play 3:27 Watch Now

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play

Sep 21, 2023

Speaker 1: Hey guys. I'm here with Vizios newest television. This is the Quantum Pro, 65 inch size here for a really good price and some pretty eyeopening features at that price. Let's take a look. So the deal with the Quantum Pro is that Vizio is trying to get the best features available for L E D L C D TVs, including full array, local dimming, down to a really affordable price point. So I liked that combination last year. Visio has a really good history with it. The M Q X A TV that I reviewed last year, really great performer for the money. This one is even cheaper. Spoiler, they're charging 700 [00:00:30] bucks to starting price for the 65 inch size and 9 99 for the 75 inch size. Those are really good prices for full array local dimming TVs with these kinds of specs. Now to refresh local dimming gives you excellent contrast because it can turn on and off different parts of the picture, depending on the screen content itself. Speaker 1: So they're saying 40 zones on the 65 inch size, 80 zones on the 75 inch size. That's a pretty good number of zones for that price point. And again, those zones give you more precise contrast. Of course, this TV has quantum color. It also [00:01:00] has 120 hertz refresh rate. Now that allows you to actually have improved gaming with four K, 120 hertz input from PlayStation five and Xbox Series X. Now, the cool part about this is Visio has upped the feature this year to enable you to input a 10 P. That's a lower resolution signal and get 240 hertz refreshed on the screen. Now that's a pretty cool feature, especially if you're really into gaming and you're using a PC video card that can handle that kind of output. But long story short, improved gaming this year on the 75 inch [00:01:30] and 65 inch sizes. Speaker 1: A couple of other features, Visio kept the stand that I liked last year, so you can adjust the height on the stand to accommodate one of the soundbars available to get the TV up a little bit higher. And of course, the price points, again, are the real selling point here. We do expect this TV to go on sale and a little bit at that price point, compete with some of the mini l e d models available, or even some of the higher end televisions. We'll see how that works as the market shapes up. One note on this M Q X series from last year, Vizio is keeping its 50 inch size, [00:02:00] so that's the TV that has a 50 inch with 120 hertz refresh rate and local dimming. Really good specs for that screen size, one of the more popular models. We found also that TV's available for about five 50 still on the market. So that's going to stick around, although the old M Q X from last year is going to go away and be replaced by this new Quantum Pro. Speaker 1: So the Quantum Pro isn't the only new TV for 2023 for Vizio. They're also introducing step down models. One is the Quantum Series. [00:02:30] No Pro, that's a 55, 65, and 75 inch size. It doesn't have full array local dimming. It's a 60 Hertz native refresh panel, but it does have that cool gaming feature where you can input a 10 80 piece signal and the screen will display 120 hertz and all the benefits there, including the lower input lag and faster refresh rate. Vizio is also keeping its lower end TVs in the vvc. So it's adding a new 75 inch size that has a couple of those extra features, including a wider viewing angle, and that improved gaming feature with 10 DP input. [00:03:00] So just to be clear, I haven't reviewed the Quantum Pro yet. I'm expecting to do that in a little bit at C Net's lab facility. Vizio did drive a bus right up to our facility here and showed us the TV here inside the bus, which is pretty cool. Now, this TV's going to be on sale soon, so we'll get a chance to check it out. Then in the meantime, that's a look at Vizios Quantum Pro Television. I'm David Kazmi for cnet. Check the links below if you like what you saw.