Visa dips into crypto, Boston Dynamics shows off new bot

Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Visa is dipping it's toes in cryptocurrency. Visa is the first big payments network to use cryptocurrency for payment settlements. But we're not talking about Bitcoin or Ethereum. Rather, it's for something called USD coin, referred to as the stable coin. And it's backed by the US dollar. Visa is working with the platform crypto.com in a pilot program. It means if someone uses a crypto.com Visa card to make a purchase, digital coins don't need to be converted into traditional money. [MUSIC] Meanwhile, Boston Dynamics is showing off a new robot that can move boxes in a warehouse. As its name is stretch and true to its name. The robot has a long tentacle arm that can stretch around to pick up boxes, but it uses suction cups to pick up boxes from the top or from the sides. Boston Dynamics says it plans to release stretch into the world next year but no price was revealed yet. And tough news for folks with an older PlayStation console. Sony announced it's closing down its PlayStation store on the PlayStation three consoles in July. So make your final digital purchases before the summer. Anyone with a PSP also known as PlayStation portable. Also we'll lose the ability to make purchases in July, and the online store is closing as well for the PlayStation Vita in August. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

