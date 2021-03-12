Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)
Smart Speakers
Transcript
Okay, play a song,
Playing some music on Spotify.
[MUSIC]
Okay, stop.
We don't have the rights for that.
Whether it's a Google Home Mini, a nest hub, or even a third party display like this one listening to music on Spotify, Pandora, Youtube music or even Apple Music is just a voice command away.
Listening to audiobooks, on the other hand, isn't quite as obvious.
Let's take a look at three different ways to listen to audiobooks on your Google Home Speaker.
[MUSIC]
First up free audio books courtesy of LibriVox.
The audio books on LibriVox are all public domain meaning their copyright is either open source or has expired, so most are old 70 years or older typically.
Still, there are some fantastic titles available The Jungle Book Frankenstein, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
You can browse through the website to find the title you'd like to hear When you find something you like say, okay, talk to book reader, and then follow the instructions.
Welcome to book reader by speaker hub, a platform designed for audio listening.
You can listen to audiobooks or podcasts.
What would you like to listen.
Audiobooks.
Audiobooks to make a selection.
Just say the title of the book you would like to listen.
You can also visit app.speakhub.io to browse the complete catalogue.
Which book would you like me to play?
Adventures of Tom Sawyer.
Let's listen to Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain.
This is a Librivox recording.
The adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain.
Audio books from LibriVox are read by volunteers.
So if you're one of the lucky few that doesn't cringe at the sound of your own voice, you can sign up to read books for others to enjoy.
Now, if you've been using Google Home products like these, you're probably familiar with the Google Play Store.
And perhaps you've even tried an audio book from the store in the past.
So it shouldn't be a surprise that you can listen to your Google Play Books on your Google Home speakers in its place.
If you don't already own an audio book, go to the store and browse or search for one.
They do offer some free auto narrated titles, then the forest paths and all across law routes.
But I suggest sticking to the human readers if you can.
Once you add a title to your library, you can use simple commands to enjoy your book.
Okay wyg killshot.
sure, reading killshot Written and Narrated by Jason dieren on Google Play Books.
Penguin Random House audio presents.
Kill Shot, a shadow industry a deadly disease.
Okay Google, read my book to pick up where you left off.
Got it?
Reading Kill Shot on Google Play Books.
I'll go back to where you stopped last time.
All of the scenes include here were reconstructed.
You can adjust the speed skip chapters forward and back and find out how much time is left.
How much time is left?>> There's about six hours and 33 minutes left.>> We don't have time for all of that right now.
[MUSIC]
By now you might be thinking, what about audible?
They're the only audio books I know.
Well, you're in luck.
You can enjoy books not only from Audible, but also Barnes and Noble's nook platform as well as scribed and audio books calm.
The easiest way to listen to audible books on your Google Home is to play them on your phone and then connect that to your speaker using Bluetooth the same way you would for music if you haven't done that before.
Here's how Say okay, enter pairing mode, google assistant will respond
Sure to connect open Bluetooth settings and look for the device called Living Room display
Or whatever your device is called.
So go to your Bluetooth settings, pair new device.
Look for the name of your google home device
[MUSIC]
And then connect.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
That sound means your devices are connected.
Now any audio you play on your phone, tablet or computer will play through your Google Home speaker.
So fire up your audible app and away you go.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.
This should work with just about any app on your phone that plays audio so you can play podcasts or music or podcasts.
Come back to CNET for more tips like this are good or how to do it all channel over on YouTube.
[MUSIC]
