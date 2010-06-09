Your video, "Use Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop CS5 "
Use Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop CS5

How do you scare a photojournalist with a strong sense of morals? Show him how to use the Content-Aware Fill tool in Photoshop. This enhancement in CS5 makes it dead simple to dramatically remove objects from an image, and we'll show you how in this video....
[ Music ] ^M00:00:10 >> How do you scare a photojournalist with a strong sense of ethics? Show them how to use the Content-Aware Fill Tool in Photoshop CS5. This enhancement in the new Photoshop makes it dead simple to dramatically remove objects from an image. Hi, I'm Seth Rosenblatt for CNET. And in this how-to video, I'll be showing you some of the basic ins and outs of the new Content-Aware Fill options in Photoshop CS5. There's basically two ways to see the effects of Content-Aware Fill. The first is in the enhanced spot healing brush. With an image open that you want to edit, select the spot healing brush tool from the left palette. Then make sure that the content aware setting has been marked off in the options bar. Depending on what you're going to use the brush to remove, adjust the brush size accordingly. For this, we're going with about 20 pixels. Also double-check that the brush hardness has been set to 100% in the brush picker settings window under the brush size button. Holding down the mouse button, swipe the tool over the object you want to remove. Release the mouse button only when you're done. If you're doing minor tweaking of the image, this tool is excellent. For major roadwork, though, the new Content-Aware Fill setting for selections will get the job done. Select the lasso tool and encircle the object you want gone. It doesn't need to perfectly edge the object. Go to Edit and Fill to bring up the Fill Dialog box. Choose Content Aware from the Use menu, then click okay. The feature magically replaces the selected area with synthesized content created from the image details surrounding the selection. If you're a professional, well, you don't need me to hector you about whether you should be making these deep edits to your picks. But if you're at home, go nuts obliterating that X of yours from your Facebook photos. There are, of course, less psychologically obsessive uses for it. For CNET, I'm Seth Rosenblatt.

