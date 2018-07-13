Your video, "Unboxing Apple's insanely high-end new MacBook Pro"
Unboxing

Unboxing Apple's insanely high-end new MacBook Pro

Here's what's inside when you open up the latest MacBook.
Apple just announced some updates to the Macbook Pro, the 13" and 15". I have got one right here just arrived. I will tell you, I don't even know what is in this box, I don't know if it's a 13 or 15, high or low end. Lets find out, got my handy box cutter, I am cutting the seal right now and there we go Get it on this side nice and clean and let's pop this box open! [SOUND] INside, nice MacBook Pro box still sealed in plastic. You don't always get the review units sealed in plastic. I don't need that anymore. This is, I'm looking at the back 15 inch, space gray. Good good 64 processor, 32 gigs of RAM, radion pro 560, 2 terabyte solid state hard drive. So it's not the highest, highest, highest end model possible but It's pretty far up there, considering the 15s start at like $2399. Let's get the plastic off of that. It's always nice to rip the plastic off a new gadget. And if you're looking at this, saying this kind of looks like the Macbook Pro boxes, and the Macbook Pros I saw in the Apple store when I went there the other week. You're right, there's not really anything physically different from the outside. About these. All the changes are really on the inside. Space grey, can't go wrong with that, a classic. So here's the laptop itself, in the box of course. You've got this nice little Apple minimalism going here. USB-C cable, because everything is USB-C right now. Power brick, as usual USB-C power brick so you can't use it for your other stuff unless you have an adapter. Minimalist Apple paperwork. And that's it, that's the whole box right there. And then the system itself, let's take a quick peek at. We're going to Flip it open right here, a little piece of paper inside, look at the gigantic touch pad. Big 15 inch screen and of course the touch bar which is right above the keyboard right here that's a secondary screen you can use to control stuff and that is our new More than $2300 15 inch MacBook Pro, right out of the box and ready for us to start testing for our review, so stay tuned for that and thanks for watching me unbox a new 15 inch Apple Macbook Pro.

