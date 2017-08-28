Uber's next CEO, Apple fundraises for Hurricane Harvey

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Uber's next CEO, Apple fundraises for Hurricane HarveyIn today's top tech stories, Uber reportedly lands a new CEO, Apple fundraises for hurricane relief through iTunes and Australia launches shark-detecting drones.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Uber's hunt for a new CEO looks to be over after reports the company's board of directors has choose Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of online travel company, Expedia to fill the role. The New York Times reported the appointment late on Sunday after another contender for the top job, former GE chief, Jeff Immelt bowed out of the race. It follows a tumultuous few months for the ride hailing company, with former Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick, forced to resign after a slew of scandals at the company. As Texas assesses the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Apple has jumped in on the fund raising effort. The company is accepting donations with 100% of money raised, going to the American Red Cross. Apple CEO, Tim Cook, tweeted about the effort saying his prayers were with those affected. And finally, shark-detecting drones will start patrolling Australian beaches next month. The joint project between the University of Technology Sydney and the Little Ripper group uses a world first algorithm to detect sharks in a live video feed. The technology was developed using deep neural networks and can distinguish sharks from dolphins and other marine animals with 90% accuracy. Looks like it's finally safe to go back in the water. [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.