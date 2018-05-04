Your video, "Two-player AR lightsaber battles come to Star Wars: Jedi Challenges"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Two-player AR lightsaber battles come to Star Wars: Jedi Challenges

But you need two Lenovo AR headsets to play.
1:01 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Two-player AR lightsaber battles come to Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.

Latest Gaming videos

Video: How to buy a wireless gaming headset
How to buy a wireless gaming headset
2:55
Want to ditch the cord and take your audio to go? Here's what to look for.
Play video
Video: We played in a VR escape room
We played in a VR escape room
1:14
Vicon's motion capture suits put real performers in virtual space with us. Is this the future of immersive entertainment?
Play video
Video: GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gaming
GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gaming
1:39
The service, still in beta, has its flaws, but at its best feels just having a gaming laptop
Play video
Video: We played with Nintendo Labo's crazy cardboard creations
We played with Nintendo Labo's crazy cardboard creations
2:39
Our first play test had us building RC cars and fishing poles, playing with giant robot suits and lots more. Here are our impressions...
Play video
Video: Best VR games of 2017
Best VR games of 2017
2:13
If you've ever asked yourself, "What's worth playing in VR?" -- these games might be your answer.
Play video
Video: DropMix is weird and very wild
DropMix is weird and very wild
2:11
It's part toy, part game, part music maker. It may also be a gimmick, but one that's worth at least a look.
Play video
Video: Watch us unbox the very heavy Xbox One X
Watch us unbox the very heavy Xbox One X
3:25
On sale November 7 for $500, CNET has the Xbox One X in house. Here's what's inside the box.
Play video
Video: Oculus Rift and Touch get price cut
Oculus Rift and Touch get price cut
1:19
Oculus announces new $399 price for its Oculus Rift VR headset.
Play video