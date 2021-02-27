Twitter's new features, Spotify's HiFi tier

[MUSIC]
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered.
This week, Twitter announced some new features.
First up is super followers.
So allow someone to charge followers a fee to receive perks, like extra content, and there's communities which is similar to Facebook groups.
There people can join in a conversation centered around a specific topic.
Fortunately Twitter did not give a timeline as to when these features will roll out.
Spotify has announced a new subscription tier known as HiFi to deliver CD quality lossless audio on Spotify.
Didn't announce pricing.
A HiFi is designed to be an add on to the regular $10 a month premium account.
And is expected to be priced to compete with rival lossless streaming services like title, which is $20 a month.
High five will launch later this year, though we're yet to learn which countries will get first access.
And finally Apple's next MacBook Pro could see the return of the HDMI port.
According to a report from Apple analyst Ming Chico, first spotted by MAC rumors, Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro refresh could also include an SD card slot and is set to arrive in the second half of the year.
Other rumored features for the new computers include the return of the magsafe power cable and the removal of the touch bar.
you can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
