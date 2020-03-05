Twitter testing disappearing content, Quibi raises another $750M
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Twitter said Wednesday, it's testing a feature that will let users post text, photos and video that vanish in 24 hours.
A tool meant to encourage people to feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online.
Sharing disposable content is popular on other social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Facebook owned Instagram, So it isn't surprising Twitter is giving it a try.
Quibi, a star-studded mobile subscription service for short form video launching in just a month, raised $750 million in its second round of funding, the company said on Tuesday.
Quibi had already gotten attention for raising 1 billion in its first round back in 2018, including backing from all the major Hollywood studios.
The latest round brings Quimby's total raise to 1.75 billion.
And finally lawmakers grilled representatives from eBay and Amazon over counterfeit products for sale on their sites.
During the nearly three hour hearing, many lawmakers directed critical questions at Amazon's representative Raising concerns about how the world's largest e-commerce company fights against knockoffs on its sites.
While Amazon spent $500 million last year to fight fraud and abuse on its stores, and uses a variety of tech tools to monitor millions of sellers and listings.
Some of the hearing weren't impressed.
[MUSIC]
