Twitter testing disappearing content, Quibi raises another $750M

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter said Wednesday, it's testing a feature that will let users post text, photos and video that vanish in 24 hours. A tool meant to encourage people to feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online. Sharing disposable content is popular on other social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Facebook owned Instagram, So it isn't surprising Twitter is giving it a try. Quibi, a star-studded mobile subscription service for short form video launching in just a month, raised $750 million in its second round of funding, the company said on Tuesday. Quibi had already gotten attention for raising 1 billion in its first round back in 2018, including backing from all the major Hollywood studios. The latest round brings Quimby's total raise to 1.75 billion. And finally lawmakers grilled representatives from eBay and Amazon over counterfeit products for sale on their sites. During the nearly three hour hearing, many lawmakers directed critical questions at Amazon's representative Raising concerns about how the world's largest e-commerce company fights against knockoffs on its sites. While Amazon spent $500 million last year to fight fraud and abuse on its stores, and uses a variety of tech tools to monitor millions of sellers and listings. Some of the hearing weren't impressed. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

82 episodes

Alphabet City

81 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

957 episodes

What the Future

334 episodes

Tech Today

1127 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

The Galaxy S20 is coming, but here are the best deals

11:58

Decoding the Galaxy S20's different 5G combinations (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

7:04

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

Bob Iger drove Disney to scoop up our childhood

2:59

Disney's surprise CEO departure while Baby Yoda steals Toy Fair (The Daily Charge, 2/26/2020)

9:29

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

New leaks show iPhone SE 2, AirPods X and iOS 14

4:54

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

1:18

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is utterly spectacular

3:14

AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it

3:13

Galaxy S20 Ultra's high-octane camera has the wow factor

10:02

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

Huawei shows off new laptop, speaker and tablet for Europe

1:57

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41