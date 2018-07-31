Twitter is trying to improve civility, Facebook eliminating 'Partner Categories'

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Twitter is partnering with researchers from several universities to better understand how to foster a healthy conversation based on openness and civility, all this according to the company. Twitter calls it an effort to measure conversational health Wants to explore ways to better improve interactions between its many users. Facebook is shutting down its partners categories division, which allows for targeted ads based on third party search data. Including details like their offline purchasing history. The department has already been axed in some European countries. And finally, a trio of Note 9 rumors supposedly shows the phone offered at a cheaper price. A new cooling system made of copper and a new charging dock that can actually handle powering two devices at once. We should know once and for all at the company's event on August 9th. [MUSIC]