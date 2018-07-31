Your video, "Twitter is trying to improve civility, Facebook eliminating 'Partner Categories'"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Twitter is trying to improve civility, Facebook eliminating 'Partner Categories'

Today's major tech headlines include Twitter's attempt to improve online discourse, Facebook's elimination of its controversial "Partner Categories" and a trio of new Note 9 rumors.
1:01 /
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Twitter is partnering with researchers from several universities to better understand how to foster a healthy conversation based on openness and civility, all this according to the company. Twitter calls it an effort to measure conversational health Wants to explore ways to better improve interactions between its many users. Facebook is shutting down its partners categories division, which allows for targeted ads based on third party search data. Including details like their offline purchasing history. The department has already been axed in some European countries. And finally, a trio of Note 9 rumors supposedly shows the phone offered at a cheaper price. A new cooling system made of copper and a new charging dock that can actually handle powering two devices at once. We should know once and for all at the company's event on August 9th. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: UK Parliament calls for fake news crackdown, Amazon speaks up on Rekognition
UK Parliament calls for fake news crackdown, Amazon speaks up on Rekognition
1:21
In today's stories, the UK Parliament calls for tighter regulation of social media, Amazon asks the US government to "weigh in" on...
Play video
Video: Inside Ecobee, the smart-thermostat maker that's reinventing the home
Inside Ecobee, the smart-thermostat maker that's reinventing the home
2:50
A chat with CEO Stuart Lombard on the company's origins and future plans.
Play video
Video: Ecobee introduces Peak Relief to help you avoid high energy rates
Ecobee introduces Peak Relief to help you avoid high energy rates
1:38
The smart-thermostat maker's new feature turns your house into "a thermal battery."
Play video
Video: Qualcomm shrinks 5G chips, Samsung's unbreakable display
Qualcomm shrinks 5G chips, Samsung's unbreakable display
1:16
This week's most important tech headlines include Qualcomm's shrunken 5G chips, Google ultra-secure Titan key and Samsung's unbreakable...
Play video
Video: Leaked Apple videos and the parts for 2019's iPhone
Leaked Apple videos and the parts for 2019's iPhone
6:16
Internal Apple videos show repair secrets and the camera, glass and antennas that could make it into next year's iPhones.
Play video
Video: Samsung intros 'unbreakable' screen; Windows 10 updates to be less painful
Samsung intros 'unbreakable' screen; Windows 10 updates to be less painful
1:31
In today's top stories, Samsung shows off an OLED panel it says can withstand a beating from a mallet. Meanwhile, Microsoft says tweaks...
Play video
Video: Google Maps tips for summer travel
Google Maps tips for summer travel
1:14
Summer travel and road trips go hand in hand. Here's how to use Google Maps to your advantage.
Play video
Video: Trump slams 'shadow banning' on Twitter: What even is that?
Trump slams 'shadow banning' on Twitter: What even is that?
3:09
What is shadow banning, and why is President Trump attacking Twitter for 'shadow banning' republicans? Bridget Carey sheds some light...
Play video