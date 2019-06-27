Trying to break Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario maker two is here for Nintendo Switch.
It is freaking fantastic and the best way way for me to explain to you what's new in this version of the game is for me to just really shut up and open up the level designer so I can give you a taste of what it's like to make Mario's.
[MUSIC]
.Here it is the interface for Mario Maker two.
First things first, you're gonna want one of these guys especially if you're building in the mobile version of the game stylist has saved my life with this.
It is so easy to just select stuff We have four different game styles to choose from and then an extra one which is not compatible with these four.
If you enter Mario 3D World, you gotta do a different style but if I wanted to just turn what I got here into original Super Mario Brothers, we'll look at that.
The world just flips over and bam, I'm in Super Mario Brothers 1. It is such an easy transition, you move around With four different categories the top here enemies gizmos and you can switch between all the different selection tools, you've got new terrain you can slope up and down the world used to not be able to do that in the original Mario Maker.
So let me show you the benefits of having a stylus in Mario Maker to.
[MUSIC]
So like I said, it's little things super easy to do.
And what's really cool and this was kind of how it wasn't the first one can instantly play anything you make to test that whether or not it works.
I'm gonna turn this back into Mario 3.
[MUSIC]
And then I can test the slope feature.
And it works great.
The sticks work as sort of like a mouse.
And you can fly through your existing level and kind of just place Mario wherever you want to place him.
And start experimenting.
That's the thing with Super Mario Maker is you're going to want to do tons and tons of trial and error.
So if you're creating a level you can really whip one up in under 20 minutes.
For me I've done a lot of cool stuff where I'm like teaching my son how to play in the game.
So.
I'm making levels in like 10 minutes and teaching him the basics of like grabbing an object or a mushroom is gonna make you bigger or the fire of flowers and allow you to throw fireballs stuff like that, you can get as basic as you want or as complicated as you want.
Or if you'll remember the on off blocks.
You see how I have that Little on switch.
You grab that leaf and then Mario can unlock those blocks and get in there.
They're really allowing people to go above and beyond.
And if you play the original Mario Maker you know how crazy people went with creativity and creating puzzles.
And I cannot wait to start downloading user created levels.
Another really cool element they designed is auto scroll like what you would get from the airship boss levels.
So you can change how fast or slow you want the screen to automatically move.
So, you know, let's try slow and you get an idea for what.
Kind of speed that is when I hit play, you see, and the level will automatically scroll from left to right, you can actually change the direction of it too, which is really cool.
So here's a little puzzle I made with the on off to get the key in time.
Look at that, I beat my own thing.
[MUSIC]
So I've mad a course.
It took me an hour.
I'm handing it over to some of my colleagues to see whether or not I'm a talented level designer.
Or if it's hard, if what I'm doing is hard.
Ooh this is such a weird feeling.
I got a key.
Seeing someone play your level.
It's like reading a novel.
I can't watch!
Okay here we go, ready?
How do you feel right now, are you frustrated?
Nope.
Not yet.
Not yet.
Here we go, are you impressed that I just did that?
No, no I mean this is good.
I am a little confused, I like that, Ilike the puzzle [UNKNOWN]
See that's what this game has really made me appreciate.
You done did it now [LAUGH]
I'm screwed.
[MUSIC]
Wow.
[LAUGH]
Zach just broke it.
[LAUGH] Jesus, we broke it.
[LAUGH] Come on.
Isn't there supposed to be a way out?
Is there a level where you can-
I've never seen it.
He broke it.
He's stuck.
How did you do that?
How did you hit that and then get stuck in the blocks?
[LAUGH] Cuz I'm me.
I'm a dad.
Okay, Abby Russell from Giant Bomb, beat my level.
Okay.
Should I just go?
Just hit go.
Okay, I heard somebody else broke it.
Yes, someone broke it, but I want you to complete it.
Okay, let me remember the controls.
Haven't played Mario in a while.
Sure.
Let's start with a tutorial.
Okay.
[MUSIC]
I kind of have to speed run this, right?
We're loaded on time.
**** [BLEEP] Mr. Dry Bones.
Definitely.
But you're doing fine.
[BLEEP] you can't wall-jump.
OKay here we go.
I feel like I'm being, this is really stressful.
Why?
[BLEEP] me.
[LAUGH]
[LAUGH] [APPLAUSE]
Okay warm up-
No it's fine, you just gotta get that one death out of the way Goodness.
So the on-off block-
[BLEEP]
Sure, go back.
Go back up there.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Yeah.
Why-
[LAUGH]
Is this happening?
I just wanna get out of here.
What kind of hell scape have you made?
All right.
Okay.
So the first version of this I had was on auto-scroll and it like killed everybody.
Yeah, I would not do well with that, I think.
I feel like maybe I'll need that on later.
Yeah, see, I think there was something- I think the on/off buttons there's like continuity.
So, I just already solved that puzzle.
Yeah, if you get one In the world, they all change I think.
I was hoping-
Just don't rush, don't run across these little [CROSSTALK]
Okay, what's up with counting down time?
You have a final death.
Okay.
It's also hard-
I know.
Just because, [UNKNOWN]
me.
Why?
Well.
Thank you Abby, don't worry, you'll play this after.>> I made a good level but make it easier for me.>> Okay.
Super Mario Maker 2 puts a surprising amount of control in the players hands in a way that almost feels taboo coming from Nintendo.
Their easter egg scattered throughout the entire game and when you combine the story mode with the potentially endless amount of downloadable user created courses.
The replay value here is off the charts.
For me, Super Mario Maker 2 climbs high on the list of must have Switch games, and will almost certainly show up in game of the year conversations come December.
[MUSIC]
