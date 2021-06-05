Trump gets a 2-year suspension from Facebook, and space tourism heats up

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook announced on Friday that former President Donald Trump would remain suspended from Facebook for an additional two years. He was initially blocked from the social media platform after the January 6 Capitol Hill riots over concerns that his remarks would incite violence. Facebook says it is well, aware. This decision is controversial but says it needs to balance newsworthiness and the risk of harm. After the two-year suspension, the company will assess whether Trump's threat to Public safety has passed .Axiom space and SpaceX announced. They're sending more space tourists to the International Space Station. A new deal adds three more private space flights to one already approved by NASA and scheduled for early 2022. a ride on the private spacecraft costs are reported $55 million per seat axiom says these missions are precursor missions to begin installing its own modules to the ISS in 2024. But plans to detach and operate its own independent space station by 2028. And finally vaccine maker Moderna is seeking full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for adults. The company currently has emergency use authorization for the vaccine and people over the age of 18 in the US Instead of what continued to submit more data to the FDA from its phase three studies, more than 124 million doses of the moderna vaccine have now been administered across the United States. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1525 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Nvidia's newest 3080 Ti GPU headlines Computex 2021

4:21

AMD, Tesla partner up

6:02

New Beats earbuds revealed by LeBron James?

4:06

USB-C gets big power boost

2:28

Amazon's MGM takeover is big for Prime Video -- but not like you'd think

3:34

Epic v. Apple trial recap, what's next

5:45

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How the world's most powerful tidal turbine generates power

4:20

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Toyota BZ4X Concept has a clunky name and a cool look

1:48

Amazon Prime Day announced, SpaceX signs deal to ferry more space tourists to the ISS

1:30

UN Report: Drone attacked soldiers on its own

1:40

The 2022 Buick Enclave is road-trip ready

4:21

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Everything we want from Ring's new drone cam

5:29

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV: Brighter than OLED, but is it better?

8:51

Mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders? Pick the best option for you

5:11

Electric skates are scary but also a lot of fun

6:46

Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed

3:35

What Apple's M1 and 5G do for the new iPad Pro

11:12

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40