Trump gets a 2-year suspension from Facebook, and space tourism heats up
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Facebook announced on Friday that former President Donald Trump would remain suspended from Facebook for an additional two years.
He was initially blocked from the social media platform after the January 6 Capitol Hill riots over concerns that his remarks would incite violence.
Facebook says it is well, aware.
This decision is controversial but says it needs to balance newsworthiness and the risk of harm.
After the two-year suspension, the company will assess whether Trump's threat to Public safety has passed .Axiom space and SpaceX announced.
They're sending more space tourists to the International Space Station.
A new deal adds three more private space flights to one already approved by NASA and scheduled for early 2022.
a ride on the private spacecraft costs are reported $55 million per seat axiom says these missions are precursor missions to begin installing its own modules to the ISS in 2024.
But plans to detach and operate its own independent space station by 2028.
And finally vaccine maker Moderna is seeking full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for adults.
The company currently has emergency use authorization for the vaccine and people over the age of 18 in the US Instead of what continued to submit more data to the FDA from its phase three studies, more than 124 million doses of the moderna vaccine have now been administered across the United States.
