True Wireless Earbuds: Reviewed for Small Ears

May 2 2022 Headphones

Speaker 1: The airport three Sony w F 1000 X mark four, the galaxy buds two. These are some of the most popular, true wireless ear buds on the market, but how do they fair against small ears? Okay. Hear me out. I know [00:00:30] this is a pretty niche subsection of earbud review, but I feel like my small ear brethren NCES and have a very, very specific considerations. When purchase seeing earbuds with smaller ears, it feels like most buds build up pressure and discomfort with extended use and that's if they even fit at all, I mean, look at them. You can barely see them. Speaker 1: Well, insecurities aside, I will be taking these top buds for a [00:01:00] spin and seeing if they'll are worth the consideration of the small ear, kind, all these buds have been thoroughly put through their paces by our expert team of product reviewers. So if you want the full rundown, head to the link in the description to find out more, also slap a lock on the video. If you wanna see more ear buds, get the small ear treatment. Okay? So this video is gonna focus on the three Fs fit, fatigue functionality. How well do these buds [00:01:30] fit into your ears? How long before ear fatigue starts to kick in and how functional are they to control for fit? I tried out the earbuds with every available tip to see which provided the best fit, always isolation. Well, all accept the airports as they do not come with any removable ear tips and kind of unsurprisingly. I went for the smallest tips. We kick up with our very first ultra scientific test, the head bang test. [00:02:00] Next up they'll wear them upside down to see if they'll fall out of your ear test. And finally, the seal test. I'll be listening to music next to my TV while turning up the volume and seeing at what point sound begins to link into my music. Speaker 2: [00:02:30] So I was curious to see Howser upgraded this third generation Released at more affordable price points. Last year, the charging case looks similar to as noted. They have active noise canceling. It's the adaptive writing. Can't adjust the levels and there's also a transparency mode. That's an awareness. And it sounds pretty Speaker 1: From all these highly sophisticated tests. [00:03:00] I felt that the pods were the least secure, even though they didn't fall out, they just weren't as snug as the other two, given their open nature. The buds two came in second. They were very snug in the ear and offered very good seal. Sonys were the best fit when they came to snugness and tight seal, a lot less noise bled through. And there was a step up from the air pods three and the buds two. So my official fit ranking would [00:03:30] be the SOS, the galaxy buds two, and then the air pods bringing up the rear next up the fatigue. And I'll, I'll be testing out how comfortable these buds are simply by spending the entire day with them and seeing how long before I can't wear them anymore. In a reversal of fortune, the WF 1000 X mark four that won the fit round, came dead last year. Speaker 1: What started as a really relaxing listen gradually he became [00:04:00] a rather uncomfortable one and I believe it's the tip tech that Sony opted for Sony use foam tips and as such, it really does feel like your ears has to mold to them rather than the other way around, like you would with most generic silicone tips. And just a disclaimer. I own a pair of, of Sony w F 1000 X mark four S and I eventually replaced the phone tips with silicone tips and found that I could use them for a lot longer. [00:04:30] It did have a slight impact on sound isolation, whereas a worthy trade off for a better, more comfortable fit. The buds two came in second. These are really comfortable and I felt no discomfort after wearing them for over three hours. But the top of the pile are the air pods three. Speaker 1: You could wear these all day if you wanted to, because they are less intrusive than the other buds. You can really feel the absence of pressure buildup. I wore these from a full charge [00:05:00] down to percent, so a, a good five hours, and they felt as comfortable as when I first wore them. So my fatigue ranking would go airports, three galaxy buds two, and then the Sony mark four finally functionality. This is pretty straightforward and basically measures how well the buds can be control without using a phone. Now, this one's a little bit tricky, cuz depending on what phone you have will probably dictate [00:05:30] the experience you will have with these buds. For example, if you're on Android and use the airports, you don't get access to a lot of features such as spatial audio, always on Siri, you are at least able to skip and repeat tracks with the touch controls on iOS. Speaker 1: It's a lot more straightforward. Although I found squeezing the stems to interact with the buds was the most fidly out of the three with the buds too. The features get far more sparse. If you are using an iOS device, you aren't able [00:06:00] to do much more than pause and play and enable transparency mode and noise cancellation. However, on Android, you get a lot more control and overall the touch controls are pretty intuitive. I found that you don't have to put too much pressure when you are tapping on the buds, which is great because then are not really like pushing the bud deep into your air canal. I find it's like probably the right amount of sensitivity, but the Sonys do seem to be the most OS agnostic out of the bunch. All these features [00:06:30] are available on both Android and iOS through the Sony app. Speaker 1: Say for a few COEX are primarily Android based. The controls are once again, very intuitive and like the buds too. They have touch base controls that work very well. That means in terms of ranking for functionality, it would go the SOS followed by the air pods and then the galaxy buds to bringing up the rear all in all these buds have the pros and hands in relations, small ears. If you [00:07:00] don't mind ambient sound leaking into your music, then the airports three are probably your best bet. They are the most comfortable to wear for long periods of time and they have good sound quality. Even if the control input is not the greatest. In my opinion, the w F 1000 X mark fours are good for small ear folks that listen to music in short bursts. If you have a commute, that's about 30 minutes to an hour, these are perfect with spectacular noise, isolation, sound quality [00:07:30] and touch controls that are very intuitive to use. Speaker 1: The galaxy buds. Two are kind of the all rounder of the group offering great sound isolation while being able to wear them for extended listening sessions. The only place they lose points is their controls. When regarding to iOS devices, not being able to skip or repeat tracks is a little bit of a drag, but otherwise a good set of buds for small ears. Well there you have it all Rebus safely [00:08:00] negotiated the small air challenge, but are there any other bugs you think could benefit from the small year treatment sound off in the commons down below and as always, thanks watching. And I'll catch you on the next one.