Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
8:39
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command

Tech
Speaker 1: Hey Grimlock. Speaker 2: Yes, we go Speaker 1: Transform. Speaker 2: It's at steak time. Speaker 3: Ah, that's amazing. That Speaker 1: Was so complicated. [00:00:30] The formal name for this monstrosity is the Transformers Grimlock Auto Converting Robot. The flagship collectors edition. The makers of this robocon, they did it in partnership with Hasbro to get it just right. And they say this is the first dual bipedal walking robot cuz it's bipedal as a dino and as a robot. Hey Grimlock. Speaker 2: Yes, we go Speaker 1: Save Cybertron. [00:01:00] Let's talk about what makes Grib block tick. There are 34 high precision, intelligent servo motors inside along with 85 microchips. And there's a whole system here keeping it constantly in balance so when [00:01:30] the weight shifts, it also shifts to not fall down. Let's talk about the voice. Hey Grimlock. Yes. Speaker 2: We Speaker 1: Go. Yeah, he can say 150 different things and there's 42 different voice commands that you can give. So the voice is done by Greg Berger. He was the original voice of Grimlock and he recorded all these lines for the robot. Yeah, I played with Optimist Prime and uh, I gotta say just a little bit of time with this guy. Hey Grimlock. Yes we Speaker 2: Go. Speaker 1: You blow optimist. [00:02:00] Prime away. Speaker 2: Optimist. Prime. Can you forgive Grimlock? Jealous of you. Speaker 1: Don't be jealous. Grimlock. You're so much more impressive. And Robocon backs that up by saying it is the most advanced robot they have made yet no joke. To be able to shift your weight and transform like this. Incredibly impressive Speaker 2: I [00:02:30] me. Speaker 1: Let's talk about everything you can do inside the app because it is Bluetooth controlled and when you boot up the app and connect with Bluetooth, it lets you do a little rock out with the original Transformer song. What'd you say? So now he's not gonna answer to my voice [00:03:00] commands because I am in this mode here. Once you're connected by Bluetooth, everything is controlled by the app. Oh, you can take a little camera, you can play a little bit. See here, you can see what animation happens when he's in Dinobo mode and what animation needs to be in robot action mode. So enjoy a meal. [00:03:30] How fun is that? I gotta get a toy for him to eat and it wouldn't be a boy's toy without a little bit of this. [00:04:00] Thank you for making that. There's also remote control mode. I just love how they designed this little app here and you can shimmy him a little forward. A little laugh little right? Let's let's, let's do a little dance baby. Speaker 2: I know. Bots raw, grimlock grim Lock your, we block your rope Speaker 1: Grimlock hero. I am so impressed at everything that's going on to make him walk. [00:04:30] There are flaps on the side that are moving. This is not just the animation here is clearly complex. Robuson says that they spent three years developing him. Yeah, I can see why. And then of course there are ways to program. There's either manual programming or block based programming. Uh, this works in both dinobo and robot mode. You just have to select which mode it starts in First. You wanna be programming as a robot first, as a dinobo first. Uh, [00:05:00] we'll stay dinobo Speaker 2: Feel important. Speaker 1: Oh, you are important. Yeah, you are important baby. Lots of kids are gonna learn to program from you. Mm-hmm. <affirmative>, this is supposed to be the original design. If you're unfamiliar with Grimlock from the cartoon, he is just a lot of components as that. There's his dino head, his T-Rex head. Speaker 3: Wow. Speaker 2: [00:05:30] I am I almighty. Speaker 1: So fans can see it in person for the first time at San Diego. Comic Con going on now. And the pre-orders have opened up now until September 30th. And uh, you could buy it on Robeson's website or the Hasbro Pulse website and he's getting geared up cuz I'm about to say how much you cost. [00:06:00] He's $1,499. Yes. Pricey but impressive. Yeah. $1,500 is a lot of money. Way more than Optum's Prime. Hopefully they can get that price down in time. But now you know what you're getting if you're shelling out that kinda cash Grimlock is an amazing character because he is the ultimate boy toy. He has everything that is [00:06:30] pure boy about him. Robots, dinosaurs, fire attack and saving, being a hero. Just, uh, yeah. Inject it straight into your little boy veins because that's what Grimlock is. He is the pure boy joy. And so I have to of course show him to my own little boy and see what happens. Speaker 2: Me grimlock. Speaker 4: Hey grandma. Yes, Speaker 2: [00:07:00] I am almighty. Speaker 1: I've been wondering what the next transformer from this company was gonna be because first off, like how could you outdo optimist Prime? Uh, surely it would be something, [00:07:30] a smaller friend like a Bumblebee. No, they outdid it. They outdid the optimist. Prime Grimlock. Um, yes, Speaker 2: We Speaker 1: Go, you deserve your crown. Speaker 2: Yes. I gonna fucking me grimlock. Speaker 1: Robeson keeps surprising us every year with something interesting and new. So we'll just have to see what's next. But they [00:08:00] surprised me today. It gives me hope for the future. Really. Really it does. Is this the best toy ever? Absolutely. If you're gonna pick one up, let us know in the comments and let me know what you think about all his animations. If you're a super Grimlock fan, I wanna hear from you too because there's probably some things you picked up on that I missed. Me. Bridget Carey, him Grimlock. Hey, Grimlock. Yes. We go show the people what happens when they don't like and subscribe. Flame out Speaker 2: Meek rim blocks. Milk use. [00:08:30] Goodbye friends. Goodbye.

