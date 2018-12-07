Top 5 things we want to see in the Aquaman movie

[MUSIC]
These are the top 5 things we wanna see in the Aquaman movie.
There's a movie coming, and of course, we've got opinions.
Let's count it down.
Number 5, do not set up any other movie in this one.
Normally, I love world building in films, but I I don't want to see that happening at the expense of a good story or pacing.
No hard drives full of meta human videos tell Aquaman story and stick to that.
There are plenty of Aquaman stories and concepts to explore in this movie.
At number four, tonally self consistent.
I don't care what tone Aquaman goes with, just go with one.
James Wan is at the helm of Aquaman.
What I love to see horror like elements with sea monsters, darkness, and tension?
Yes.
What I don't wan to see is by committee movie that does not know what it is.
If you're gonna be campy or serious or whatever, be that 100%.
Go for it.
And number three, an awesome villian.
DC and Marvel movies have had a villain problem.
Look, a hero is only as good as its rival.
If you've got yet another CGI bad guys spouting off to [UNKNOWN] dialogue like you will never win good guy.
You weigh off a developed antagonist is critical To making sure we see a hero take on someone who's his match.
Otherwise we've got a conflict problem.
At number two, be the best DCEU movie.
No one is asking Aquaman to be better than the Dark Knight, or 1978 Superman I didn't say best DC movie ever, I just said, the best DCEU movie.
The competition is not fierce.
What are the best DCEU movies right now?
Wonder Woman and Man of Steel?
Man of Steel became a better movie by comparison to the others, Wonder Woman is a solid movie, and it looks great compared to the rest of those jokers.
Aquaman can be the best DCEU movie.
So why not go all out.
And in number 1, a true showing of Aquaman's powers.
Contrary to popular belief, Aquaman's powers are not just yelling, [UNKNOWN] men and yeeha.
Aquaman is one of the most dangerous characters in the DC universe.
He controls three quarters of the planet He withstands the pressure of being underwater and see while he's down in the dark depths.
And yes, he can talk to sea life.
That means he can probably create massive waves by sending hordes of animals in one direction.
That's just a tad bit dangerous.
Show us what Aquaman can really do, Warner Bros.
For those of you who'd think it's impossible for there to be a great story about an Aquaman, you're dead wrong.
Check out Peter David's run from the 1990s.
It was something else.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I've got my fingers crossed for a good Aquaman movie.
