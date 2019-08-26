Top 5 streaming services for live TV

[MUSIC]
These are the top five best live TV streaming services.
How do you cut the cord and get live TV?
That's what we're here for, let's get to it.
At number 5, Hulu with Live TV.
It starts At $45 per month, you get over 60 live channels along with a DVR and guide.
Hulu has a great library of on demand shows, and movies although at the starting price of $45 The streaming library has ads.
The standard DVR gives you 50 hours of storage, plus the inability to skip commercials.
Upgrading gets you 200 hours of DVR space and you can fast forward ads.
Also, let's not mince words on Hulu's interface.
It's kind of lousy.
And number four is PlayStation Vue.
Do you like recording lots and lots of shows?
Vue gives you unlimited storage.
And unlike another player on this list You can always fast forward through commercials skipper.
If you've got a PlayStation 4 you can watch multiple channels at one time.
On the downside, Vue does not have the largest channel selection.
Also, recordings are kept for four weeks.
Coming in at number three is AT&T TV Now.
Formerly known as DirectTV now, it starts at $50 per month which seems pricy, that is, until you realize the price includes HBO.
Now picking up HBO now by itself costs $15 per month.
You're essentially paying for HBO now plus another $35 for an additional 40 plus channels.
In case you're thinking hey wait, I miss spending over a $100 for tv Don't worry you can spend $135 per month for more than 125 channels.
The Cloud DVR is not exactly though.
Also the [UNKNOWN] App is not as good as the Apple tV version.
Number two is our number one budget service.
Is Sling TV.
It starts at just $25, although you can get the first month with a 40% discount as of the time of this recording.
That means $15 for the base Sling Orange or Sling Blue.
Speaking of orange or blue, that's how Sling classifies it's channel packages.
If you get both, it's called Orange and Blue.
Why those colors?
I blame the Sling logo.
How's it so inexpensive?
Well, it carries fewer local channels you will need to hook up and over the air antenna to grab them.
The sling interface is not fancy, but it works.
Number one is YouTube TV.
Here's what you get for your 50 bucks per month, more than 70 channels including big broadcast networks.
Like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
You get an unlimited DVR, record all the shows you want.
There's no limit on simultaneous recordings, either.
The downside is when a video that you've recorded pops up in an on-demand version, you're getting the on-demand version.
That means you're not skipping ads any more, Skippy.
The interface is solid and you can stream on three devices at one time.
If you've got ideas for Top Fives, let me know.
Big thanks to Ty and Cats for keeping track of all the changes to all of these services.
Check out CNet to see all the channel line ups compared with each other.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
