Top 5 features iOS 14 stole from Android

Transcript
Transcription not available for Top 5 features iOS 14 stole from Android.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

90 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

858 episodes

The Daily Charge

963 episodes

What the Future

338 episodes

Tech Today

1227 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

RedMagic 5G vs. ROG Phone II: Gaming phone showdown

14:06

Coronavirus data site built by a teen gets attention

12:29

How the best schools are doing remote classes

17:02

From Jim Crow to 'Jim Code': How tech exacerbated racial injustice

16:42

Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-FI 6E: Here's the difference in three minutes

2:57

Masks, wipes and air filters: Flying in the age of coronavirus

22:33

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

iOS 14 hands-on preview: Trying out the developers' beta of the new iPhone OS

12:13

WatchOS 7: What's new on the Apple Watch?

10:34

Start me up: Watch CNET's early coverage of Windows 95, back in 1995

4:25

Google to pay publishers, Amazon launches counterfeit unit

1:13

Apple turns your iPhone into a digital car key

2:58

Best antivirus apps for Windows 10

2:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus Review

5:39

Hacks@Home: How to install a smart speaker

4:26

Acer announces the Swift 5 ultrathin notebook

1:20

Moto G Fast vs. Moto E: Sub-$200 phone battle

8:38

LG CX OLED TV review: Awesome picture, high price

3:52

EA shows new gameplay footage for Star Wars: Squadrons

5:33

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Best antivirus apps for Windows 10

2:02

How to find and delete stalkerware

4:39

HBO Max: How to get it

4:24

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37