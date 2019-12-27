Tools to help you stick to your food resolutions

Transcript
[MUSIC] Whether you're looking to maintain your healthy eating habits or kick start a new diet, a variety of high tech tools could help you stay on track. Your healthy decisions begin in the supermarket when you're buying your food, that's here the Healthy Living app from Environmental Working Group comes into play. Scanner products barcode or search the database and you'll get the food score on a one to 10 scale, one being the highest rating or best food choice for you. The score takes into account the ingredients nutrition and processing and can also make suggestions for healthier choices. Keep track of every morsel that enters your mouth with a good food tracking app. There are a lot of food journal app options out there like my plate or the photo based journal. See how you eat Or try My Fitness Pal. It's easy to use since you can scan bar codes of the food you're eating, or easily locate items in the database. And finally, if you're looking for a food tracking app and Bluetooth enabled food scale, the smart diet scale can help you measure out the person Perfect portion size. It features four quadrants sensors so you can weigh your entire meal. And then sync the info directly to your app. In San Francisco on cars Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

73 episodes

Alphabet City

75 episodes

CNET Top 5

841 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

326 episodes

Tech Today

1067 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Upgrade these devices in 2020

4:23

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler's eTorque system

3:33

Editors' Choice: 2019's top tech products

4:28

What will Apple release in 2020?

4:27

2020 Honda Odyssey: Don't get another crossover, buy one of these instead

8:47

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

2:16

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02