Tools to help you stick to your food resolutions

Whether you're looking to maintain your healthy eating habits or kick start a new diet, a variety of high tech tools could help you stay on track.
Your healthy decisions begin in the supermarket when you're buying your food, that's here the Healthy Living app from Environmental Working Group comes into play.
Scanner products barcode or search the database and you'll get the food score on a one to 10 scale, one being the highest rating or best food choice for you.
The score takes into account the ingredients nutrition and processing and can also make suggestions for healthier choices.
Keep track of every morsel that enters your mouth with a good food tracking app.
There are a lot of food journal app options out there like my plate or the photo based journal.
See how you eat Or try My Fitness Pal.
It's easy to use since you can scan bar codes of the food you're eating, or easily locate items in the database.
And finally, if you're looking for a food tracking app and Bluetooth enabled food scale, the smart diet scale can help you measure out the person Perfect portion size.
It features four quadrants sensors so you can weigh your entire meal.
And then sync the info directly to your app.
In San Francisco on cars Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News.
