Tips and tricks to make your iPhone work for you this school year
Whether you're a student or a parent helping a child with school at home, these lesser known iPhone features can help.
Easily add your own notes to a document in the Apple Mail app, open up a PDF and tap on the pencil icon in the upper right corner.
You then have tools to draw in different colours and highlight things.
If you tap the plus sign in the bottom right corner, you get additional tools to add a text box, a signature, a magnifying glass and even shapes.
These can be especially useful in the beginning of the year when there are lots of forms and documents that must be signed and returned.
If you're your student will be writing lots of emails, documents are texts with the same proper nouns over and over.
Create text shortcuts for these words, go to your phone's Settings, then tap general and then keyboard.
Tap on the text replacement and you'll see a screen organized alphabetically.
Tap on the plus sign in the upper right corner and then create your shortcut.
For example, enter your school's full name on the phrase line or reduce it to its initials on the shortcut line.
Every time you type the shortcut letters, the full name will replace it.
This is an especially handy tip if your name or your teacher's name is long and complicated to spell.
If you're looking for quick conversions from math or science assignments, there's no need to open a special app or even a browser window to find the answer Instead pull down on your screen or swipe right to get to the search bar.
Simply type in the conversion you're after like five liters to cups or 5000 pesos to dollars or 20 kilometers to miles and the answer Answers will immediately pop up.
For more iPhone tips and tricks visit cnet.com.
I'm Karl Tsuboi, with CNET for CBS News.
