Throwing dice with Qualcomm's hand-tracking VR headset prototype: First Look
Qualcomm and Leap Motion team up to track hands and cut cords.
[MUSIC] Virtual reality without any cords. That's what Qualcomm's Snapdragon VR835 developer kit is about. You can walk around a room with this wireless VR headset, even lean into VR environments, thanks to wide-angle cameras mounted on the headset that scan the room. There's also these cameras on the innovated Leap motion module. A first for VR headsets that let you see rudimentary hands in virtual reality. While it wasn't integrated in to the demo I saw quite yet, there's also going to be eye tracking. A pair of cameras looking at your eyes, and giving you the best graphics wherever you look, so you're not wasting those resources, and technically you're not wasting [INAUDIBLE] Even though all the processing power built in the headset itself, it's not really heavy, just over a pound and attracts well enough that you can dance around the room, and things will still pe facing the same direction when you're done. Only thing is, you might wanna be carefull, you don't walk in to a wall It doesn't tell you where those are. We don't know how much the VR-835 will cost just yet, but developers should get their hands on it in the second quarter, and the technology should come to consumer devices as early as the second half of the year.