Your video, "Three ways to protect your phone"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Tech
Minute
Three ways to protect your phone
Avoid paying hundred of dollars in repairs with these tips.
1:08
/
November 10, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Three ways to protect your phone.
Coming up next
Phones that use your face as a password
Take better pictures with your phone in low light
Get the iPhone X ASAP
High-tech baby gear for new parents
3 ways to give your old iPhone a boost
Favorite features in iOS 11 in 60 seconds
How to clean your headphones
3 tips to improve your Netflix experience
Send and receive Android text messages on your PC
How to set up emergency contacts on your phone
Latest
Mobile videos
Apple cooking up AR headset for 2020, report says
1:37
November 8, 2017
Apple is working on an augmented reality device you can wear on your head, according to a Bloomberg report.
Play video
Phones that use your face as a password
1:05
November 3, 2017
Fingerprints are a thing of the past. These three phones will open with your face.
Play video
iPhone X: Our first day with Apple's biggest phone ever
3:26
October 31, 2017
A giant screen, Face ID, no home button. The iPhone X is totally new, and totally different. Here's what it was like on day one with...
Play video
Nintendo's next mobile game is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
1:24
October 24, 2017
The mobile version of the popular franchise is so cute, you'll forget you're spending real money.
Play video
5 best water-resistant phones
2:07
October 19, 2017
These phones can survive a trip to the beach or a call in the rain.
Play video
Huawei's new Mate 10 phones focus on AI technology
1:38
October 18, 2017
The new Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro phones use AI and a dedicated chip to take better photos and translate text.
Play video
Apple may ditch Touch ID next year, Twitter targets harassment
1:29
October 16, 2017
In today's tech news, Apple is predicted to bring Face ID to all iPhones in 2018, Twitter talks tough on harassment and NASA gets playful...
Play video
6 great phones that still have a headphone jack
1:46
October 13, 2017
The 3.5 mm headphone jack is on the way out, but it isn't dead yet. Here are our top picks for phones that still have one.
Play video