HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Three ways to protect your phone"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Three ways to protect your phone

Avoid paying hundred of dollars in repairs with these tips.
1:08 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Three ways to protect your phone.

Latest Mobile videos

Video: Apple cooking up AR headset for 2020, report says
Apple cooking up AR headset for 2020, report says
1:37 November 8, 2017
Apple is working on an augmented reality device you can wear on your head, according to a Bloomberg report.
Play video
Video: Phones that use your face as a password
Phones that use your face as a password
1:05 November 3, 2017
Fingerprints are a thing of the past. These three phones will open with your face.
Play video
Video: iPhone X: Our first day with Apple's biggest phone ever
iPhone X: Our first day with Apple's biggest phone ever
3:26 October 31, 2017
A giant screen, Face ID, no home button. The iPhone X is totally new, and totally different. Here's what it was like on day one with...
Play video
Video: Nintendo's next mobile game is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
Nintendo's next mobile game is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
1:24 October 24, 2017
The mobile version of the popular franchise is so cute, you'll forget you're spending real money.
Play video
Video: 5 best water-resistant phones
5 best water-resistant phones
2:07 October 19, 2017
These phones can survive a trip to the beach or a call in the rain.
Play video
Video: Huawei's new Mate 10 phones focus on AI technology
Huawei's new Mate 10 phones focus on AI technology
1:38 October 18, 2017
The new Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro phones use AI and a dedicated chip to take better photos and translate text.
Play video
Video: Apple may ditch Touch ID next year, Twitter targets harassment
Apple may ditch Touch ID next year, Twitter targets harassment
1:29 October 16, 2017
In today's tech news, Apple is predicted to bring Face ID to all iPhones in 2018, Twitter talks tough on harassment and NASA gets playful...
Play video
Video: 6 great phones that still have a headphone jack
6 great phones that still have a headphone jack
1:46 October 13, 2017
The 3.5 mm headphone jack is on the way out, but it isn't dead yet. Here are our top picks for phones that still have one.
Play video