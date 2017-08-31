This speaker dock turns your Lenovo tablet into an Alexa-powered assistant

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Alexa has already broken free of Amazon's branded Echo speakers. Lenovo now adds another to the list with the Home assistant pack which connects the existing Lenovo tab board tablet to an Echo like speaker. Fly the tablet into a groove on the side of the speaker and the tablet screen becomes a status window for Alexa. It's similar to but not quite as in depth as what you see on the Echo show. The cylindrical three watt speaker listens for the familiar wake up command Alexa and in a brief hands on test, the system responded well to voice commands. Including playing music, offering a weather report, and playing a streaming radio station. But the audio quality was better suited to news than music. The visuals are provided by a custom Lenovo app, which needs to be downloaded to your Tab 4 tablet. Asking for the weather put a basic weather report up on the screen. And songs show the title and artist but there were no read along lyrics and no TV and movie playback as you get with the Echo Show. But keep in mind the Echo Show is $229 while the Lenovo home assistant is only $70. If you already have a compatible Lenovo tablet, that is. [BLANK_AUDIO]

