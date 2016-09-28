Your video, "This one little 4K camera does the work of many "
This one little 4K camera does the work of many

The iPhone-controlled Livestream Mevo lets you pan and zoom on the fly making you a virtual camera operator.
[MUSIC] 4k resolution cameras can give you better image quality, but they also give you extra resolution for editing, and that's the idea behind the $400 Livestream Mevo. A small 4k camera that, combined with its iOS app and wireless capabilities To give your live or recorded video the look and feel of a multi-cam shoot, but without doing a repost. Connect a Mevo to a wireless network or any iOS device and you'll get a view straight from the camera. You can manually zoom into a subject to create a tight short or pull back a bit for two short or go wide And get the whole scene in. You can then digitally pan by dragging from one subject to another with the speed of movement controlled by how fast you move your fingers. You can create a set of cuts too so you can quickly tab between shots, or you can set it to autopilot and it will handle the cuts on its own. And you can even have it track faces as well as movement to automate the process even more It's built in stereo mics do a decent job, but you can also add or mix in audio via the iPhone's mic jack. What's more, all this can be done while streaming to Facebook Live or Livestream's site over wi-fi, or your phone's data, or recording straight to a micro sd card. The big downside here, outside of no android support, is that since this is all done digitally, the image quality takes a hit. Plus it's not particularly great in low light. If your audience is watching on a mobile device, which let's face it, most people are these days, the results look good. Battery life isn't great either at only an hour. So you'll wanna plug it in or pony up for the add on ten hour battery. Still, with just the MEVO and your phone it's a cost effective dead simple way to add a pro touch to your band videos, sporting events or podcasts. [MUSIC] [SOUND]

