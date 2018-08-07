CNET
What
the Future
This NASA drone hit a major milestone
NASA's Predator Drone 'Ikhana' flew for the first time in public airspace without a chase plane.
2:59
/
August 7, 2018
Transcript
Coming up next
The vacuum cleaner that could explore Mars
The Cheetah 3 robot is blind
What's in your salad could save literally save lives
This robot can fly a jetliner
This is a robot of your extended being
Race for the Hyperloop
End of an era for space exploration
This AI has X-ray vision
Blue Origin successfully completes a major rocket launch
Summit is the world's smartest computer
Latest
Drones videos
Mystic drone flies with AI
1:20
July 10, 2018
Is it enough to let Airlango take on the drone market leader, DJI?
Play video
How NASA is creating air traffic control for drones
1:56
June 19, 2018
By 2022, the FAA predicts there could be 3 million drones. NASA is in the final testing stages of developing a system to integrate...
Play video
Parrot's Anafi is your new fold-up-and-go 4K drone
1:33
June 6, 2018
Quiet, light and ultracompact, the Anafi is the company's most powerful prosumer camera drone to date.
Play video
Watch massive drones de-ice wind turbines
1:42
May 31, 2018
Aerones has created drones powerful enough to carry hoses and pull drowning victims out of the water.
Play video
Microsoft and DJI team up on drone tech for dangerous jobs
2:57
May 7, 2018
At Microsoft Build, Microsoft bring its Azure IoT technology to DJI drones for dangerous, dirty tasks for business.
Play video
The best drones available today
2:51
April 3, 2018
We picked the brain of CNET editor Josh Goldman to find out which drones deserve your hard-earned money.
Play video
DJI's Mavic Air has big features but still fits in a pocket
5:31
February 12, 2018
The compact folding camera drone flies around obstacles, takes sweet selfies and delivers solid video quality.
Play video
DJI Mavic Air is the folding 4K camera drone for everyone
1:50
January 23, 2018
The leader in consumer drones mashed up the palm-sized Spark with its more powerful Mavic Pro.
Play video