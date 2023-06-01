This Ideal Sleep Position Helps With Health and Appearance
Speaker 1: A majority of people sleep on their side. But what if I told you that back sleeping can actually benefit your overall health and your appearance? Speaker 1: Sleeping on your back is the most recommended. If you're someone who deals with back pain or neck pain, sleeping on your back ensures that your body weight stays evenly distributed as you sleep, and it also keeps your body in proper alignment. By sleeping with your head propped above your heart, you can help prevent as reflux [00:00:30] and congestion in your sinuses. Back sleeping can also help if you're someone who's prone to headaches. Sleeping on your back helps prevent compression against your cervical spine, which is something that can trigger attention. Headache. Now, appearance-wise, back sleeping can help prevent wrinkles that occur from you pressing and pinching against your face as you sleep back. Sleeping also prevents puffiness in your face cuz it prevents all of the lymphatic drainage from collecting in your facial tissues. Unless you're pregnant or live with chronic sleep apnea, back sleeping [00:01:00] has proven itself as the most beneficial for your overall health and appearance. For more resources on back sleeping and just additional information that you may wanna know, keep on reading. This is Kenzie. Thanks for watching.

