CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "This earthquake bed could save your life"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
What
the Future
This earthquake bed could save your life
A Turkish architecture firm has designed a bed to keep you safe during the next big quake.
2:35
/
August 10, 2018
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]
Coming up next
You can pilot the Blackfly personal flyer without a license
The Walk-Man robot could save your life
This NASA drone hit a major milestone
The vacuum cleaner that could explore Mars
The Cheetah 3 robot is blind
What's in your salad could save literally save lives
This robot can fly a jetliner
This is a robot of your extended being
Race for the Hyperloop
End of an era for space exploration
Latest
Sci-Tech videos
You can pilot the Blackfly personal flyer without a license
2:30
August 9, 2018
Engineers say the Blackfly personal flyer is easy enough for just about anyone to control.
Play video
The Walk-Man robot could save your life
2:29
August 8, 2018
Italian engineers are working on a humanoid robot that could help in disaster scenarios.
Play video
The 24-hour-a-day checkup
4:01
August 7, 2018
Instead of going to a doctor's office, wear one.
Play video
The vacuum cleaner that could explore Mars
3:02
August 6, 2018
Honeybee Robotics is testing its PlanetVac, which could help astronauts gather samples on other planets.
Play video
The Cheetah 3 robot is blind
2:23
August 4, 2018
MIT's "blind" robot navigates flawlessly without the use of cameras or sensors.
Play video
What's in your salad could save literally save lives
2:35
August 3, 2018
Scientists at Worcester Polytechnic Institute have developed a way to use spinach to grow human heart tissue.
Play video
This robot can fly a jetliner
1:23
August 2, 2018
A robotics company says its robot Alias can learn to pilot a new aircraft in one month.
Play video
This is a robot of your extended being
1:17
August 1, 2018
Model H is a real-life avatar that uses special gloves to experience VR.
Play video