This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display

Tech
Speaker 1: Well, this is one of the wildest concepts that I have seen in some time. Lenovo's new laptop is just essentially a laptop, but it's got a glass screen that you can actually see through. Speaker 1: So what would you actually use this for? Well, Lenovo reckons that you can just use it as a regular laptop, but it might also appeal to architects or designers who could actually see their subjects or their location around them and then design in a much more intuitive [00:00:30] way. But it is still ostensibly a laptop. It's got a keyboard down here that activates, but this lower panel is basically just another big piece of glass. So you can type on it if you want to, or you can grab the stylus and you can draw on it. But personally, I could actually see a future evolution where we don't need this bottom part at all, and maybe we've just got this transparent part as a really, really cool looking tablet. But because of battery inefficiencies and power and a whole host of other reasons, [00:01:00] we are probably quite a few years away from seeing that. Speaker 1: A Lenovo does say that this is strictly a proof of concept right now. So of course we don't know what it's running on. We don't know how much it would cost or if it would ever actually go on sale in this form. So it does mean that right now all we can do is just enjoy looking at it and putting things behind it like this coral or a crystal ball just to see through a laptop screen. And that is fine because I have seen quite a lot of weird things in my 12 years at cnet. But [00:01:30] this is one of the coolest. And sure, I might not want to watch an entire full length movie on a screen like this, but I can definitely see this being useful in situations like hotel lobbies or in shops where both staff and customer can see what's on the screen. Speaker 1: At the same time, we've seen some really great concept display technology from Lenovo before it was last year, where we saw the screen that can extend outwards to become even bigger. So it's really nice to see them experimenting with wild ideas like this, and we're definitely [00:02:00] hoping that we're going to see something like this in a product that we can actually buy, but whether that actually happens remains to be seen. So what do you think of Lenovo's amazing looking concept. Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below and keep it CNET for a lot more.

