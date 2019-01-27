There's no place for SmartThings in my smart home

[MUSIC]
The goal of Samsung smart home company SmartThings is to unite the connected devices on your house.
SmartThings started out with just a hub and an app and now it��s a part of certain Samsung fridges and TVs As well.
Since smart things has changed so much recent years we thought we'd take a fresh look to see just what it's like to live with smart things in everything, on my phone, on my TV, and in my fridge.
The family hub isn't like most fridges you've seen before.
This one has a built in camera so you can see inside, as well as Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant And a bunch of apps and other smart features.
While it's easy to navigate around the fridge's touch screen, and Bixby worked well when I wanted to see the food inside the fridge.
Hey Bixby, [SOUND] show me the inside of the fridge.
I had some issues using SmartThings on the family hub.
Show me the rear camera.
Actually it looks like I can't open the app.
Even with the latest software and plenty of troubleshooting, smart things was extremely glitchy on the fridge.
And I never successfuly pulled up the dozens of devices I have connected via the I did manage to connect my Samsung smart TV to the fridge, and that was sort of neat.
I watched YouTube videos and Netflix with only minor streaming lagginess at times.
The TV performed better for me overall.
I was able to view the SmartThings app and all of the devices I have connected through it.
I was even able to control them using the Samsung TV remote.
Everything from turning on Philips Hue smart lights to viewing my Arlo Pro 2 camera's live video feed.
The SmartThings app is somewhat clunky and complicated to navigate, but it's still my preferred way to check in on the status of my devices and to make changes.
This, so although Samsung has clearly invested more in smart things as a platform over the years, it still wouldn't be my first choice for my home.
Show me the rear camera.
I can't seem to open it.
