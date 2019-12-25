The year in Alphabet (2019)

Welcome to Alphabet City I'm your guide is actor and you are the most amazing audience in the world.
Let's take a look back at the crazy year in the world of alphabets and related stuff.
First up Sundar Pichai was named the CEO of alphabet and remains head of Google, officially Pichai is taking over for Larry Page at alphabet.
The co-founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, will stick around as board members of Alphabet.
In a letter explaining the change, Page and Brin say Pichai will be the executive responsible, and accountable, for leading Google and managing Alphabet's investment A portfolio of other Bets.
In addition, we plan to continue talking with Sundar regularly, especially on topics we're passionate about.
For those of you who don't know, Sundar Pichai has been at Google for over 15 years.
He was the head of Chrome Became the head of Google in 2015.
Can you expect huge changes for alphabet with the giant charge?
I would say any changes will be gradual.
When you took over Google, I thought he would figure out a way to merge Android and Chrome OS.
However, the two of them made two separate items.
Chrome OS can run Android apps though.
There's compatibility but not a merged product.
Over the past few years Google's been moving forward with AI and machine learning.
Google Assistant is becoming more and more important anchor in its home devices and pixel phones.
There's also been a bit of controversy with the child at the helm.
The search engine project Dragonfly became known.
It was a search engine set for the Chinese market.
Report said dragon fly with link searches to the user's phone number.
Websites would be censored in accordance with Chinese policies.
In July of this year, project dragon fly was declared dead.
There were large scale walkouts in In 2018.
More recently, a group of former Google employees claim the company has fired them in retaliation for engaging in protected labor organizing.
We will have to see how hands on [UNKNOWN] is with Alphabet companies not named Google.
Let's go a little faster for other stuff that happened this year.
We've got the new plastic Pixel.
Google introduced the Pixel 3a and 3a XL which start at 399.
The larger XL dropped the prominent notch of the 3XL.
Generally, the A series was received well.
Google did not skimp on the camera.
The 3A should shoot as well as the 3. Then we got the 4 and the 4XL.
How can we best sum this up?
Yeah, that's about it.
Google produces great photography thanks to its combo of hardware and software.
The pixel also gets the latest android as soon as possible.
However, in the android world, Samsung is still the top dog.
No other company is even close.
It's got the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note as it's one-two punch.
It even has the Galaxy Fold.
A bold but somewhat flawed device that is bound to get better.
Samsung also has its mid range A Series phones.
However, Samsung is still notoriously slow when it comes to Android updates though.
This year we found out that Nokia was the company that provided Android updates the quickest Outside of Google, of course, early in the year there was a rumour that Microsoft was getting into the Android game.
Well, that's true.
The surface duo, which is Android powered, is coming in 2020.
Then we got the soft arrival of Google stadia, the streaming video game service.
The idea has promised but in early testing.
It could use some improvements.
Add to that Google has a history of killing off products.
In fact, somebody came up with steady countdown.com.
So you can see how long before Google stadia shuts down based on the four year average lifespan of Google products, according to the Google cemetery, and wrapping up, let's talk about smartwatches.
The Apple watch is probably still the best one out there, and it does not work with Android.
Samsung makes some solid watches, but they don't run Wear OS.
Google picked up Fitbit, so maybe there's a chance Google will come up with it's own good wearable.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
[LAUGH] [LAUGH] That's a lot of stuff in the course of the year.
Thanks to everyone for joining us, I'm Iyaz Ahktar and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
RIP, Google Glass Explorer Edition
6:07
Samsung's next foldable to be way less pricey?
4:46
Alphabet's working on the robot of the future
4:57
Always wait before buying a Pixel phone
4:31
Galaxy S11 is apparently going to be big. Very big
6:33
Google picks up Fitbit
5:03
Pixel 4 gets it wrong in so many ways
5:12
Should you upgrade to the Pixel 4?
7:06
Nothing new in Android TV
4:49
Google Play Music takes another step toward the grave