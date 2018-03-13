The Sobro smart side table charges, chills and helps you sleep

CNET First Look
The Sobro smart side table charges, chills and helps you sleepSobro's Side Table is part mini fridge, speaker and sleep aid.
Transcript
[MUSIC] We are at Housewares 2018, in Chicago, taking a look at the Sobro side table. This product is a prototype, but what it is is a very smart, capable. Side table that is also a speaker. It has a fridge inside, and it has lots of ports and ways to route your cables for all your electronic devices. It's connects via bluetooth, so you can listen to music wirelessly. It also has wireless charging stations on the top so you can charge your phones. And, it has LED lights. On the bottom and in the back and you can change the color of these LEDs through the app so right now you can pre-order this product on Indiegogo for $299 if you wait until the promotion is over though you're going to have to pay the full $900 you might be familiar with the brand name Sobro they have a very cool coffee table that is available now. It has some of the same features, but this side table is definitely something they can use both in the bedroom or in the living room. So if you want to get your hands on the new Sobro side table, it should be hitting stores by October, 2018.